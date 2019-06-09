10 essential oils to fight against cellulite | TheHealthSite.com

Almost everyone has experienced cellulite. It is a condition in which the skin has a lumpy, dimpled appearance. It usually occurs on your thighs, buttocks, and abdomen. More prevalent in women than men, cellulite involves connective cords that tie up the skin to the underlying muscle, with the fat lying between. With fat deposition, they push up against the skin and the tough cords pull down creating an uneven surface. Though it is not dangerous, it can lead to embarrassing appearance. Here, we tell you about 10 essential oils that can help you get rid of this problem.

Grapefruit essential oil

Grapefruit oil can reduce the formation of fat or fatty tissue. It is known for its weight loss benefits. Grapefruit essential oil flushes the body of toxins and can improve the appearance of cellulite.

Cedarwood essential oil

It is extracted from the wood pieces of a cedar tree. Cedarwood essential oil contains active compounds like cedrol, beta-cedrene and thujopsene. These have diurectic and anti-inflammatory properites that may help to improve cellulite’s appearance on your body.

Lemongrass essential oil

It has ability to dissolve fat deposits that contribute to cellulite. When mixed with cypress essential oil, it can have better effects on the affected area. You can also use lemongrass essential oil internally by adding a drop or two to your favorite recipes.

Juniper essential oil

It contains active components like alpha-pinene, sabinene and juniperene. These can help to reduce the appearance of cellulite. Juniper oil also has helpful diuretic properties.

Geranium essential oil

Fluid retention in the body can make cellulite worse. Geranium essential oil has diuretic properties. This helps it discourage fluid retention. This oil improves circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system. You can use it by mixing with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

Rosemary essential oil

Stopping lymphatic blockage is one of the ways to fight against cellulite. Rosemary essential oil does that by improving the body’s blood circulation. To use this essential oil, always dilute it with a carrier oil.

Orange essential oil

Orange essential oil has strong diuretic properties. This help it enhance blood circulation and promote lymphatic drainage. you can massage the affected area with this oil for fat loss.

Fennel essential oil

This essential oil accelerates the expulsion of toxins from the body. It can potentially help you lose fat. It is advised to use fennel essential oil after blending it with lemon, grapefruit, and rosemary oil. Doing that can give you better effects.

Cinnamon bark essential oil

Cinnamon bark essential oil is known to stimulate the lymphatic system. Also, it improves the blood circulation. This helps in expel toxins from the body and reducing cellulite. You can use this oil to massage the affected area after mixing it with a carrier oil.

Patchouli essential oil

It is used for treating water retention in the body. Patchouli essential oilcan effectively help you get rid of cellulite. Use this oil in combination with a sage.