10 kitchen ingredients that come with incredible health benefits | TheHealthSite.com

We often rely on painkillers, anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics to cure health related problems like pain, acidity, wounds, etc. But these medicines come with many side effects. However, if you want no-drug solutions for these basic health issues, rummage through your kitchen shelf. Here are 10 ingredients that you will find there.

Ginger: Ginger has anti-bacterial, antifungal, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. It helps in treating gut problems and nausea. It also has a compound called gingerol that helps in treating the pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

Olive oil: It is known to be a safe alternative to relieve pain. Massaging the painful area with warm olive oil works as an effective cure. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help you deal with inflammatory diseases like arthritis.

Turmeric: It is an immunity booster and can help in improving your memory as well. This common kitchen ingredient controls bad cholesterol reducing your risk of heart diseases. Drinking milk mixed with turmeric can heal internal wounds.

Cloves: They work as a natural anaesthetic, numbing your pain sensation. They are known to provide comfort from toothache. Clove oil helps in treating sore muscles and arthritis.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is rich in minerals such as potassium, iron and zinc, along with Vitamin A. It helps to treat symptoms of common cold, diarrhoea, joint pain, heart burn and indigestion. Having cinnamon tea can help in easing menstrual discomfort.

Cardamom: Cardamom has antiseptic, antioxidant and diuretic properties that help to prevent bad breath and mouth ulcers. People suffering from asthma and other diseases related to the respiratory system must include cardamom in their diet.

Cumin seeds: Also known has jeera, these seeds are rich in antioxidants, minerals and dietary fibre. Consuming jeera maintains the water level in the body and therefore is good for diarrhoea. Chewing these seeds can help you fight acidity, stomach pain and even sleep disorder.

Apple cider vinegar: It helps to increase good cholesterol in your body, keeping your heart and cardiovascular system healthy. It also helps in controlling your blood sugar levels and boosting digestion.

Honey: Honey contains essential vitamins and minerals including magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, copper and iron. All these help to recharge and repair the body. It is a natural source of carbohydrates that helps in boosting the performance of athletes and reduce muscle fatigue.

Onions: Onion is rich in vitamins B and C, fibre, folic acid, biotin, and chromium. This makes it an effective agent for the treatment of various chronic diseases. It also helps in maintaining your body’s sugar levels.