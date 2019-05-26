10 Health benefits of soy milk | TheHealthSite.com

Health benefits of soy milk

Soy milk is a plant-based dink prepared by soaking and grinding soy beans. It is rich in compounds like phytoestrogen, omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids as well as nutrients such as magnesium, vitamins D and B that help in curing many serious health issues. Here, we share with you some of the health benefits that this milk has.

Reduces cholesterol level: Regular consumption of soy milk can reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (fat-like substances) in the body. High fibre-content in this milk plays a major role in reducing the levels of this harmful substance.

Helps in weight loss: Soy milk contains less sugar (6g per serving) compared to regular milk (11g per serving). It is loaded with fibre. Fibre helps in keeping your stomach full for longer period. This helps in losing weight.

Strengthens blood vessels: Soy milk is rich in omega 6 and 3 fatty acids. They strengthen your blood vessel lining.

Prevents osteoporosis: Osteoporosis is a condition in which the bone density decreases. Soy milk is a great source of phytoestrogen, a compound that helps in your body absorb calcium more efficiently. This increases your bone strength.

Lowers the risk of prostate cancer: High levels of the male hormone testosterone have been associated with prostate cancer. The phytoestrogen in soy milk prevents the over secretion of testosterone.

Protects against post menopause symptoms: During menopause, the levels of oestrogen, a female hormone deplete, in a woman’s body. This results in symptoms like hot flashes. Phytoestrogen in soy milk prevents these symptoms.

Prevents diabetes: Soy milk is loaded with fibre which plays a significant role in controlling your blood glucose levels. that can slow and inhibit the absorption of sugar. Moreover, it can be included in a healthy diabetic diet as it helps in maintaining a balanced amount of glucose in the blood

Decreases the risk of psychological disorders: Soy milk is loaded with micronutrients such as Vitamin D, B and magnesium. These nutrients help in lowering the risk of mental health problems like depression.

Improves immunity: Protein in soy milk is formulated and then converted into antibodies. These antibodies can help in strengthening your immune response

Restores post-workout energy: Soy milk contains enzymes that boosts the performance of certain cells after an exercise session. Therefore, you are able to restore the energy that you lost during your exercise session.