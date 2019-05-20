make-up ingredients|harmul make up ingredients| TheHealthSite.com

Makeup is a woman’s close companion. But some toxic ingredients are hidden in many of your favourite your make-up products. They not only harm your skin but also impact your health negatively in more ways than one. So, it is essential to use cosmetic products judiciously. Her are 10 chemicals and components that you should watch out for in the ingredients’ list of a beauty product before picking it up.

Parabens: These are known endocrine disruptors which imitate female sex hormone, oestrogen. The act of mimicking leads to hormonal imbalance. These chemicals are commonly found in shampoos, conditioners, lotions.

Dibutyl phthalates: These chemicals interact with the existing chemicals in the body when absorbed through the skin. This increases the risk of genetic mutations. Dibutyl Phthalates are commonly found in eye shadows, blushes, nail polish, hair care products, etc.

Toluene: This is a petrochemical solvent that can be toxic to the immune system and can cause birth defects. It is commonly found in nail polish and hair dyes

Talc: Inhalation of talc can cause respiratory disorders as it gets clogged up in the airways. Talc particles can seep into our bloodstream and become lodged in the lining of the ovaries too. This may increase the risk of ovarian cancer. It is commonly found in baby powders, eye shadows, foundations

Lead and mercury: These metals accumulate in your body and in the long run may up your risk of cancer. They are commonly found in lip products, concealers, eyeliners, foundations

Aluminium: This compound forms a temporary barrier in the sweat duct causing the toxins from your sweat to flow back into the bloodstream. It is commonly found in deodrants

Mineral oils: These can be contaminated with PAHs (chemicals released from gasoline) as they are made from petroleum. As a result, they can clog your pores and impair the skin’s natural ability to detox. They are commonly found in baby oils, lotions, makeup removers

BHA/BHT: Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) are chemical compounds are linked to organ toxicity, skin irritation and hormone disruption. They are commonly found in sunscreen, lip products, hair products

Polyethylene Glycols (PEG): PEGs have been found to cause irritation and toxicity when used on damaged or broken skin. Excessive exposure to PEGs may result in damage to the nervous system as well. PEGs are commonly found in shampoos, conditioners and moisturizers

Oxybenzone: Oxybenzone is a known endocrine disruptor that can alter your thyroid function. It can also cause skin allergies. It is commonly found in chemical sunscreens, lip balms, moisturizer