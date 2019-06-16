10 beauty benefits of vegetable oil | TheHealthSite.com

Are you done with beauty enhancing products available in the market? Looking for something natural? If yes, you have reached the right place. Here we tell you about vegetable oils that can help you get a glowing skin and treat infections or problems associated with skin.

Treat dry skin

Vegetable oil like sunflower oil is rich in linoleic acid. This helps it in forming a protective layer on surface of your skin. This barrier helps in moisturizing your skin. Also, it prevents chemicals, like uric acid, from damaging skin cells. Avocado oil can also nourish your skin due to the presence of protein, fat and antioxidants in it.

Hydrate your lips

Olive oil and coconut oil act as a great lubricant. They contain vitamin E in the form of alpha-tocopherol. This helps in hydrating your chapped lips. You can use these oils as a lip balm throughout the day.

Good for hair conditioning

Vegetable oil like coconut oil contains fatty acids with unique molecular structure. This helps it penetrate deep into the hair shaft and condition your hair. You can use this oil in room temperature.

Used for glowing skin

For glowing skin, olive oil is considered as one of the best vegetable oils. It contains vitamin E, flavonoids, and polyphenols. These help in enhancing cell repair work making your skin healthy and glowing from within.

Treat dandruff

Coconut oil have strong antiviral, antimicrobial and antifungal properties. These properties help in targeting and killing the fungus associated with dandruff.

Help in removing makeup

You can use a mixture of olive oil, canola oil, and castor oil to take off stubborn mascara. They won’t do any damage to your eyes. Coconut oil can also be used for this purpose. Apply it over your makeup and leave it for 5 minutes. All the makeup will come out with ease.

Treat acne

Vegetable oils like coconut contains high amount of lauric acid. This helps it kill the bacteria causing acne. Also, you can use Tamanu oil. It has potent germicidal properties. This helps it in fighting against viruses, germs, and bacteria associated with acne

Fight against skin infection

Camellia oil is one of the vegetable oils that can potentially fight against skin infections. Also, fatty acids present in coconut oil can fight inflammation caused due to infection.

Reduce dark circles

You can use castor oil to get rid of your dark circles. Castor oil enhances the synthesis of collagen and elastin. This helps it rejuvenate the skin and remove dark circles. Also, it contains lactic acid. This can make your skin tone lighter and remove dead layer of skin cells.

Can slow ageing

Rosehip vegetable oil have anti-ageing properties. This oil can improve your skin’s elasticity. Also, it can slow down the process of premature aging. You can also use olive oil for hastening the process of skin ageing.