Men do many things to increase their stamina and improve their overall sexual performance. Some even take medications to boost their sex life. Medications, such as Cialis, Stendra, or Viagra may help improve erectile function by increasing blood flow to the penis. However, a set of simple lifestyle changes can also help to reduce anxiety, improve erectile function, increase stamina and enhance relationships with your sexual partners. If you’re looking to improve your performance in bed, this sex guide is the right one for you.

Find new ways

Sex with the same partner may begin to feel routine and you may start losing excitement. Trying a new sexual activity or position or changing locations, may help you and your partner get aroused and excited again. Talking about sexual fantasies with your partners can also create new excitement.

Don’t stress too much

Stress and anxiety can interrupt how your brain sends messages to the penis to allow extra blood flow and make it hard to get or maintain an erection. Exercising, getting more sleep, meditating and improving your relationships with your partner may help manage anxiety and stress.

Quit smoking

Tobacco use may lead to high blood pressure and other heart-related problems that cause erectile issues. Kicking the butt may help improve sexual function and reduce erectile dysfunction.

Drink a cup of coffee

Studies have found that caffeine can stimulate blood flow to the penis. So, a cup of coffee may help improve your erection problem and boost your libido.

Plan a sexy overnight getaway

Going on a romantic getaway can not only bring you both closer but have better sex lives. Or watch an erotic movie together.

Regular exercise

Regular exercise can help improve your sexual performance by keeping your heart healthy.

Thirty minutes a day of sweat-breaking exercise, such as running and swimming, can do wonders to boost your libido.

Eat fruits and vegetables

Certain foods can also help you increase your blood circulation. Onions, garlic, bananas, natural spicy foods, like chilies and peppers, are among these foods.

Bananas are rich in potassium and can help lower your blood pressure and boost sexual performance.

Masturbate

If you want to last long in bed, you might need some practice. And masturbation is one way to do that. However, don’t rush while masturbating as it could have detrimental effects. It could decrease the time you last when in real action with your partner.