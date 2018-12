Relationships come with challenges and can be tricky. You should try and notice those red flags before it comes serious. Committing these grave mistakes can take you in the opposite direction. If the mistakes are not corrected at the right time, then it may take a toll on your relationship. So, before it is too late, avoid doing these things.

You should not forget your partner

You have your friends and family but not paying attention and acknowledging your partner is a strict no-no. Don’t spend most of your time talking to other people. Your partner should not feel lonely or left out. Ignoring your partner will hurt him/her and can damage your relationship forever. Be attentive and take some time out for your partner. You shouldn’t forget your partner if you care for him/her.

You should not bring up the past

Now, this is what many people do. Digging up the past will only cause pain and arguments. Draw a line while arguing with your partner. You should focus on the present then going into the past. It can be hurtful. You will have to leave your past behind. Moving one can help you to come to terms with your past. Hence, if you have decided to move on, you shouldn’t bring back your past. It can ruin your relationship and trouble you physically and mentally as well.

You should avoid holding a grudge

Now that’s something which is annoying. Yes, it will bother you, if your partner doesn’t remember your birthday and doesn’t plan a surprise party for you. You are bound to get upset over it. But, remember that you shouldn’t give up on your relationship because of that. Don’t keep scores. Just because your partner didn’t do something special for you, it doesn’t mean that you will do the something. Instead of settling scores, discuss this with your partner and the next time your partner will surely do it.

You should not try to change your partner

You have gone ahead with the relationship as you approved of your partner the way he is. But, later asking him/ her to change won’t work. You will have to accept your partner the way he/she is.

You should not lose yourself

People lose who they are once after getting into a relationship. You should not give up on our hobbies, interest and likes, just because your partner doesn’t like it. You are an individual and never forget yourself while in a relationship. You should be independent and not compromise on your likes, because of your partner.