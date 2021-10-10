World Mental Health Day 2021: Here's How To Keep Your Mental Health In Check After Getting A Divorce

Divorce can be hard on both partners and can take a toll on their mental health. Here are some expert-approved tips to help you cope with it.

The end of a marriage doesn't necessarily derive from incompatibility and incompetence. Leading psychologists believe a couple walks out of marriage simply because they weren't happy about it. However, there can be many more specific reasons, such as financial stress, Infidelity, general conflict, poor communication, growing in different directions or much more critical conditions like domestic abuse, and so on. While they vary from couple to couple, some couples go through a separation period before the divorce that can have both positive and negative effects.

A divorce causes drastic changes in the lifestyle of both partners. Adapting to such a transition is a rather challenging situation for everyone. The periods of the process and the times after it thus can take a toll even in the healthiest of situations, making the individuals go through signs of depression, anxiety, self-doubt, anger, or guilt. High levels of such emotions can definitely lead to a higher level of physical symptoms and health-related symptoms that can impact daily life and daily functioning transiently. This may have lasting effects if these symptoms aren't dealt with.

Things To Keep In Mind If You're Going Through A Tough Time

If the divorce is not mutually initiated, it may eventually throw the receiver into a phase of denial. It's important to understand that no one decides to end a marriage overnight or in a moment. It's most commonly preceded by loads of doubt, feelings of confinement and abandonment and confusion. Sometimes the blame game makes it all the worse for both parties. Everyone experiences the effects of a divorce differently but providing support during the process and immediately following the divorce to those who experience higher levels of conflict could help reduce potential negative long-term health effects. Here are some things to keep in mind if you or anyone around you is going through these tough times:

Admit Your Conflict

Understand you don't have to always keep your brave face on. You're going through tough times, and it's absolutely alright to take some time and restore your mental wellbeing.

Allow Yourself To Grieve

Sometimes the healthiest of divorces are also a painful process. It is inevitable to grieve as divorce is a loss after all. There is no fixed timeline for grieving. Everyone is different, so be kind to yourself and navigate your journey to healing, however you feel it is the best way for you.

Spend Time With Yourself

Take yourself out for fates, enrol into an activity class be it dance, meditation or anything that makes your heart happy. Make time for yourself and focus on your wellbeing.

Practice Journaling

Writing a journal is an efficient way to let your feelings out. It'll also help you alleviate all the negative clutter in your mind, preventing you from getting into any form of self-loathing.

Ask For Support

If you feel you are losing sight, reach out and gain support from your friends and family. Getting help from a trained professional individually or as a couple shall definitely ease out the wagging storms in your head and heart.

(The article is contributed by Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counselor, A Wellness Coach, and Founder, Enso Wellness)