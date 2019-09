September 26 is being celebrated as World Contraception Day since 2007. This day is dedicated to spreading awareness on all aspects of contraception. It seeks to educate and empower the younger generation so that they are able to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

Unwanted pregnancies are a reality, and this is because not everybody has access to proper methods of contraception. Moreover, today the rate of teenage pregnancies has also reached an all-time high. This is bad not only for the mother but also for the economy. Therefore, it is imperative to practice safe and effective contraception. This will prevent unwanted pregnancies and also keep you safe from the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

It is a sad truth that many people are unaware of or they don’t have access to proper contraception techniques. Also, there are numerous myths surrounding the subject of birth control and this has also contributed to the problem. Though there are various methods of birth control, not all are very reliable. Some are, in fact, quite outlandish and have no scientific basis whatsoever. And with misinformation and myths attached to the topic, it is imperative to get the right picture.

Here we bust some common myths associated with pregnancies and contraception.

Myth: A lactating woman cannot get pregnant

Fact: If you are breastfeeding it doesn’t mean that you will not pregnant. Breastfeeding increases levels of a hormone that suppresses ovulation. Hence, it is true that pregnancy is rare within six months after delivery, but it is not unheard of. This is because ovulation happens even in lactating women. So, it is best to use some form of birth control if you wish to avoid a pregnancy while you are still nursing your baby.

Myth: You have to get an orgasm to get pregnant

Fact: This is absolutely false. You get pregnant when your partner’s sperm reaches your egg and fertilises it. Orgasm has nothing to do with it. This is true for a woman. But a man has to have an orgasm because he has to ejaculate to release his sperm.

Myth: Douching is an effective birth control method

Fact: Another misconception doing the round is that you just need to douche after indulging in sex and you will be able to avoid pregnancy. But this is not 100 per cent effective. By the time you get around to douching, the sperm may have already entered your cervix and out of reach. Also, douching can cause irritation, infection and also bacterial imbalance in the vagina.

Myth: Sex during the ‘safe period’ will not make you pregnant

Fact: Many people believe that the best form of contraception is to have sex only during the safe days in a woman’s monthly cycle. This is also called the rhythm method of contraception. But there is always a margin for error in this method. This is because it is very difficult to say exactly when a woman ovulates since menstruation cycles may vary from month to month. At best, it can only be guessed and that too after careful monitoring of menstrual cycle and other physical symptoms of ovulation. But remember that sperm can live inside a woman’s body for up to 5 days and you can easily get pregnant in the days preceding ovulation.

Myth: Withdrawal method of contraception is safe and effective

Fact: This may be true to a certain extent. But it is not fool-proof. In this method, a man pulls out or withdraws just before he ejaculates. But he may release or secrete some fluid that contains sperm much before he reaches an orgasm. This can cause pregnancy. Also, sometimes, he may not be able to withdraw in time before he ejaculates. This increases your risk of pregnancy. Therefore, this is not a reliable method of contraception.

Myth: Pop the pill and you are instantly safe

Fact: We are talking about oral contraceptives here. The pill doesn’t become effective as soon as you take it. It needs at least 7 days to start working. This pill contains hormones, which bind with the natural hormones of a woman to prevent ovulation. This takes time. Therefore, you must always use an additional technique like a condom to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Do this for at least 7 days after starting your oral contraceptive.

Most people think that oral contraceptives and condoms are the only or most popular methods of preventing pregnancies.

Myth: Using contraception can cause weight gain

Fact: This is not exactly true. It is true that oral contraceptives can have some side-effects, but these are not same for everyone. Also, scientists have so far not been able to establish any link between use of hormonal oral contraceptives and weight gain. But some people may experience weight gain as a side-effect of this form of contraception. Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston say that some women may be prone to weight gain from birth control shots. But this is seen in only 5 per cent women who uses birth control shots as a means to preventing unwanted pregnancies.

Myth: Birth control will make you infertile

Fact: No contraception will make you infertile. This is another myth associated with birth control. No two person may be equally fertile. Contraceptives help prevent unwanted pregnancies. But when you are ready to have babies, just stop whatever method you are applying, and you will be able to conceive. If you are still unable to get pregnant, it may be due to some other health problem. Consult your doctor for proper guidance.

Myth: The pill can kill your desire for sex

Fact: This is again not true. In fact, a study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine also says the same thing. Researchers from the University of Kentucky and Indiana University in the US say that it is a myth that contraceptives curb sexual desire. Other factors like age and length of relationship are more important, they say.