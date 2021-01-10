Menopause transition is often accompanied by changes that affect a woman's libido sexual satisfaction and overall sexual behaviour. But some women experience greater sexual dysfunction than others as they age. A new study published online in Menopause the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) has identified the factors that affect a woman's risk of sexual dysfunction. The study that included more than 200 women aged 45 to 55 years found that women with secondary and higher education and a greater number of lifetime sexual partners were less likely to experience sexual dysfunction. On the contrary women with more