No matter whether you are an amateur or a pro in bed, there is still a fair chance that you might end up with a condom tear at one point or the other. This happens to most of us, making our mind go into a whirlwind of thoughts – ‘Will I get pregnant?’ ‘Will I get an STD?’ ‘Does this mean I can get a UTI?’ and the concerns are many. Condom tearing mid-way makes both men and women concerned. Here is what you should do if your condom breaks mid-way.

There are few reasons why this happens, the most common ones being wearing the wrong size condom or wearing it the wrong way. Apart from this, lack of lubrication in the vaginal area, using a condom that is way past its expiry date and using wrong lubricants can also lead to a tear. However, the way you wear it makes the most difference. So, be careful while wearing the condom. If you have taken care of the other parameters then you can minimise the risk by wearing it the right way. Here are condom mistakes that every man should avoid.

Here is what you should do while wearing the condom to avoid a tear mid-way:

Always put the condom on when the penis is erect or hard.

Condoms usually have a reservoir tip (the reason why the tip of the condom protrudes out) where the semen collects once the act is over and the man ejaculates.

Now, while wearing the condom make sure that you pinch the tip to leave some space, at least half-inch. When you do that also make sure you are pinching the tip tightly so that there is no air in that space. If you allow air to get inside the tip this could lead to a tear.

Place the condom on the penis while pinching the tip and unroll it all the way to the base. Don’t try to fit the entire penis in the condom and keep the half-inch space at the tip untouched. If needed put little spermicide or lubricant on the outside for smooth action. If your girl’s vagina is lubricated enough naturally, you can skip this step.

The idea is to see that no amount of air enters the condom while wearing it. If you allow air to enter the condom while wearing it, this could be a major reason for a condom break when you are in action and the friction increases.

In short, take care that the tip of the condom is deflated and not inflated. If it is inflated remove the condom and wear a new one taking care to keep the tip deflated by pinching it tightly. It is better to use an extra condom rather than risking a condom tear.

If you can take care of this one aspect it can save you big time from a condom break mid-way while you are in action.

Image source: Shutterstock