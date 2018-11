It’s wired in our brains that our partner needs to be taller than us. But it is natural that women look up to taller men both literally and figuratively. He can reach that jar on the top shelf with ease or change the bulb without a chair or stool. Tall guys are every woman’s first choice. But then there are tall guys (like those who are 6 ft and taller) and there are guys taller than women. Most women are satisfied with the guy being taller than them and then there are quite a few who have the hots for very tall guys. They are sexy and there are many more reasons why we like them:

Can wear heels easily!

Yes, the first and the simplest reason is so that they can wear heels. Dating a guy who is 4-5 inches taller is such an advantage. They can dress up and don that sexy pair of footwear without having to worry that they’ll look taller than their guy.

Looks smart!

Tall guys look smart. They have an attractive personality. Moreover, tall guys are rarely fat. They might have a slight paunch but they are usually fit and well built.

Fantasy!

Girls fantasize their man carrying them to bed and they feel tall guys can do that job the best. It may not always be true but girls believe in it strongly.

Feels protected!

Tall men equal strong men. People are usually intimidated by their height and hence women feel more protected.

Cosy hugs!

Hugging a tall guy is the best thing. Your face rests near their heart and you can easily hear their heartbeat. The hug makes women feel cosier.

Masculine!

Tall guys look more masculine. Short women prefer pairing up with tall guys to have better offspring. In fact, a few studies suggest that tall and muscular men are perceived to be better leaders.