There are still strange assumptions about sex in our society. However, sex is important to maintain a healthy relationship. Office engagement, tension, and increased control of technology over our lives are some of the reasons that are reducing the urge of having sex from our lives. In the beginning, this shortage is shaky, then soon we adjust to it and gradually we do not feel so much need for sex. Now, know what will happen if you stop sex or take long breaks.

Feeling wobbly

In most couple’s life, the direct impact of sex reduction gets on to their relationship. It affects mutual trust. The feeling of happiness, satisfaction and the feeling of being loved by someone in the relationship becomes less and less. Experts believe that the partner who is getting reduced due to the engagement of the partner, first he feels the guilt, then gradually the feeling inside him turns out to become normal.

Relationships can worsen

On the other hand, the other partner first looks at things sympathetically, and then it becomes irritating. If things do not improve then it gets filled with irritation. Then gradually things like small fights between the two become a common thing. These quarrels work to bring the distance between the two partners and ultimately the security of the relationship also takes a back seat.

Bonding starts decreasing

Experts believe that sexless couples reduce the level of bonding hormones such as oxytocin. Not only this, but they also start fearing that the other partner is attracted to someone else to fulfil his sexual needs. This creates a sense of suspicion in the relationship. However, it is not necessary that every sexless couple is dissatisfied or unhappy. Sex is just an expression of mutual intimacy. If you can not take the time to spend intimate time with your partner, then kisses, gifts, complimentary, and so on, can make him feel important.

Irritability rises

Good sex is very helpful in keeping our mental condition normal. According to a Scottish study, people who have sex once or twice a week, are more than happy to be sexually affluent. At times, the brain releases the feel-good chemicals during sex. These chemicals called endorphins and oxytocin make us feel better. This inner happiness also reflects on our face. At the same time, people whose sex life is not doing well become a little irritable and fussy. They lose their temper very often.