First dates are such a hype. We don’t deny the importance of making a first impression but don’t overdo it. Girls tend to overthink about dates and spend countless hours on grooming and dressing up. Unfortunately, men are not into such details. As disappointing as it may sound, here are a few things men never observe about you on the first date:

Your matching footwear

Most guys never notice what footwear you’ve worn or how the perfectly match your accessories and create a contrast with your outfit. So don’t take too much effort. Just wear a neat and tidy pair of footwear and you are good to go.

Your manicured nails

Guys observe you in general. They don’t get into specifics like whether you’ve applied gel nail colour or a matte or glossy one.

Your hair

Yet again, they notice it in general but he’s never going to notice you’ve not washed your hair for 2 days or you have some stylish highlights (unless it’s a bold colour).

The labels you’re wearing

He possibly doesn’t even know what Jimmy Choo or Michael Kors is and whether you are carrying on original or a first copy. Guys have much better things to observe about you than the labels on your clothes and accessories.

Your boobs

They obviously notice your boobs but they don’t notice if it’s a natural cleavage or the one with push-up bras.

Your healthy food choices

If you have decided to stick to a low-calorie mocktail or a brown bread sandwich during the date, he clearly hasn’t noticed. Order anything you like. He’s definitely not judging you on your food choices on your first date.

Your blackheads or whiteheads

He has no idea what they are. In fact, he’s not so bothered about small acne bump on your forehead or chin either. So don’t be conscious if you see a tiny pimple on the day you’re meeting him.

Your etiquette

Unless you are at a fine dining restaurant, he’s really not noticing your table manners, how you use the knife and fork or whether you’re sitting cross-legged or just comfortably. So don’t be too conscious because that shows you are under confident and that is something he’ll surely notice.