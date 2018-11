Girls are very observant, unlike men. There is no denying that she notices a lot of things about you when you are out on a first date with her. Your confident eyes, well-kept hair and height is something she’ll certainly notice. She’ll also observe how you treat people around you. But there are a few things she doesn’t care about even if you think she might. So here are 4 things that a woman will never notice on the first date.

Looks

It’s the personality that matters and not looks. A very good looking guy not dressed appropriately or walking in like a zombie for a date is a total put off. So one thing girls don’t really observe or fall for is good looks. It’s all about your body language and how smartly you carry yourself. So invest time in doing that if you do not want to blow off the chances of your first date.

The actual you

Unless you are extremely nervous and have started confusing her with your behaviour, she’s never going to notice the real you. All she expects you to be is calm and confident. Try joining in the conversation and contributing if you are not good with new topics.

Your mode of transport

Don’t borrow that fancy car or bike from a friend. In most cases, the girls do not notice how you have arrived at the café or restaurant for the date. So don’t try to show off either.

Your financial status

Don’t open that wallet and flash the dozens of cards you have or start counting cash to show off. She doesn’t care about your financial status. And if you try to play that card, you might not win a chance for a second date. Beware!