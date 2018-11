Masturbation for men is more like a stress reliever but too much of it can pose a lot of threat to the normal functioning of the body. Thus, here in this article, we are going to discuss about the side effects of masturbation. At times it becomes confusing to decide that what level of masturbation is dangerous. According to various studies, men should not masturbate more than 2 to 3 times a week. Too much masturbation can lead to several health-related complications.

Excessive masturbation leads to hormonal changes in the body. The effects of hormonal changes depend on the extent to which one overindulges in masturbation. With the body undergoing both physical and mental changes, the side effects of excess masturbation can be determined quite easily.

What is masturbation?

It is the act of self-stimulating your genitals in a sexual way to get an orgasm. Among men and women, masturbation is a common thing. According to various researchers, masturbation is considered a healthy sexual behaviour and it is a completely normal process for all human beings. However, if done excessively there are harmful side effects for masturbation in men.

What are the side effects of excessive masturbation?

Loss of energy

The loss of physical and mental energy is one of the side effects of masturbation. This activity uses up a lot of your energy if you have ever realized. Frequent masturbation takes a toll on a man’s health. There is a constant feeling of tiredness, drowsiness, dullness, absolute weakness in the penis, wrinkled face, etc.

Gets you addicted

The habit of masturbation makes you deprive yourself of the true pleasures. Masturbation becomes an addiction further. When a man is tempted to play with his genitals and there’s no amount of control of these sudden rushes, he can understand that he is addicted to masturbation.

Leads to premature ejaculation

Frequent masturbation is totally linked with premature ejaculation. It is extremely hard for men to control the release of sperm while having sex those who masturbate too much. When the penile nerve is overstimulated it becomes responsible for premature ejaculation. However, try to use a lubricant while masturbating to slow down the stroking action, it can prevent premature ejaculation.