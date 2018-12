Relationships are known to develop between like-minded people, thus dating someone from the same profession is not as uncommon as one would think. Celebrities do date people from the same profession. But what are the pros and cons of dating someone from the same profession, read on to know in details.

Pros of dating someone in the same profession:

You understand one another’s job roles better: If you and your partner are from the same field then you won’t have to spend time explaining about the deadlines, work pressures and timings over and over again. The chances of arguments brewing up due to work issues are much lower because of the higher understanding.

There will be scope for healthy discussion: When you are looking out for the solution you need to discuss with your partner, however, most people are advised to keep work-related discussions out of personal lives. But being in the same profession, he or she will not only understand the nature of your work but also knows your behavioural negatives and positivities and will be able to guide you better than any other person.

You can have similar goals: Every individual has some personal and professional goals. If you and your partner belong to the same profession the spirit of working together towards your life goals can be extended. And you can help each other to achieve them.

Cons of dating someone from the same profession:

Unhealthy competition: The chances of getting competitive with each other are not only high but can come up quite fast as well when the couple are from the same profession. It should not boil down to being a matter of ego on who’s the better worker to maintain a healthy relationship.

Insecurities due to the market: Stability needs to be thought of beforehand if the profession is badly hit due to market circumstances. In any case, it always helps to save for a rainy day.