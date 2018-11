The low sex drive can only affect your sexual life. Plus, it also damages your relationship with your partner. Many times you may need help from a doctor to get relief from the low sexual drive. These may be due to your physical problems and diseases. Here we have mentioned about some health conditions that can reduce your sex drive. If you are also suffering from any of these problems, contact a doctor and treat them at the right time.

Stress

Stress has become part of our lifestyle today. Increased workload in the office, economic problems, the direct impact of unhealthy eating habits appears in the form of stress. Along with our health, it also affects our sex drive badly.

Poor sleep

Sleep plays an important role in our physical and mental health, and poor sleep also affects our sexual health. Less sleep can reduce your sex drive. With less sleep, you will feel dull and weak, which gradually decreases your sex drive. Try to sleep for 7-8 hours every day and also live an active lifestyle.

Obesity

People those whoa re obese or overweight lose their sex drive. One reason for this is that their fat cells produce estrogen (female hormone), which reduces their sex drive. To increase the sex drive they should exercise regularly.

High blood pressure

For good sexual health, blood circulation in private parts is important. But this does not happen in conditions like high blood pressure. Due to this condition, there is less blood circulation in the genital area. This can reduce your sex drive. This condition can also make serious problems like vaginal dryness and erectile dysfunction.