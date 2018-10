Stress is a never-ending problem that most of us face these days. It affects your brain and body and makes you take inappropriate decisions, leads to mood swings and many more. It can also affect your love life pretty too bad. While stress is sensory overload, love is sensory openness, say experts. Hence, it is obvious that your stressed out mind and body will hamper your relationship. According to doctors, under stress you lose your ability to intimately connect with your significant other. Here are some signs that clearly indicate how toxic stress can be for your relationship.

You become deprived of touch: You tend to lose access to your sense which is your weakest link, under stress. When it comes to the sense of touch, a stressful you will no longer be able to distinguish if a physical connection will be demanding or healing. You tend to isolate yourself and get trapped in an invisible bubble in order to cope. In such a situation even if your partner feels a touch can make you feel his love, you may inadvertently send a message that you don’t care.

You will not be able to be emotionally available for your partner: When you are under stress, even a slightly irritating behaviour appears to be like a major disruption. Explaining the condition, experts say that the more protective part of your brain is in a fight-flight mode, all set to react or disconnect at a moment’s notice. You will feel tired and wired and any emotional request coming from your partner will seem like devastating.

Your thoughts will be clumsy: During a period of stress, your frontal lobes are usually uncharacteristically scrambling to sort ideas and resolve problems. This makes you unable to share your thoughts with your partner. Also, your mind will not be ready to accept the support and suggestions that your partner will offer, and you will get even more confused.

Your senses will suffer: During stress, all your five sensory organs will suffer, and you will lose access to enjoying sights, sounds and smells of life, say experts. You will find it offensive if your partner has not taken a shower, you will not be able to enjoy a treat at the restaurant as the delicious plate will not awaken your taste buds. These may have ruining impacts on your relationship.