Little things like a surprise gift, an off-hand compliment, small acts of physical intimacy can go a long way in strengthening a romantic relationship. © Shutterstock.

Being mindful and emotionally flexible in tough and challenging situations will not only help improve your life, but also strengthen and enrich your close relationships, say researchers from the University of Rochester.

They defined psychological flexibility as a set of skills that people use when they're presented with difficult or challenging thoughts, feelings, emotions or experiences. Rigid and inflexible responses to difficult or challenging experiences is considered as dysfunctional that can contribute to and exacerbate a person's psychopathology.

The University of Rochester researchers analysed 174 separate studies to clarify how mindful flexibility and inattentive, mindless and rigid inflexibility were linked to the dynamics within families and romantic relationships.

The results of the meta-analysis, published in the Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science, concluded that being emotionally flexible can improve longevity and overall health of your romantic and long-term relationships.

Watch movies with your partner to strengthen the bond

The new study adds to the findings of the research team’s earlier work which suggested that watching and discussing movies with your partner that feature onscreen couples can have a positive effect on your relationship.

Study co-author Ronald Rogge, an associate professor of psychology, and his team tested the effects of couples watching movies together and talking about the films afterward.

They found that this inexpensive, fun, and relatively simple watch-and-talk approach is as effective as other more intensive therapist-led methods in reducing the divorce or separation rate after the first three years of marriage.

“You might not need to teach them a whole lot of skills to cut the divorce rate. You might just need to get them to think about how they are currently behaving,” Rogge said about the earlier study, as quoted by IANS.

Secrets to a Successful Romantic Relationship

Little things like a surprise gift, an off-hand compliment, small acts of physical intimacy can go a long way in strengthening a romantic relationship. Here are 10 expert-suggested tips to building a successful romantic relationship.

Tell your partner you love him/her

“I love you” – make sure you use this line every now and then in your relationship. These three simple words can make your partner feel wanted, cared for, and secure in your relationship.

Show some physical affection

Resting your hand on your partner’s shoulder or thigh when seated side-by-side, holding hands while walking down the street – Such small acts of physical intimacy are important to convey the love and affection you feel for him/her.

Listen to your partner

A meaningful communication can make each partner feel more validated and important. Listening to your partner or having your partner listen to you can make you feel connected to each other and that is the foundation of any meaningful relationship.

Appreciate each other’s contribution

Acknowledging each other’s contribution to life is also important to building a romantic relationship. Let your partner know what you like the mst about her, express how grateful you are for her support, and acknowledge something she did for you or your family. Always be there for your partner.

Give gifts

Whether small or large, it doesn’t matter, a gift is a way to tell your partner that she’s always on your mind and to show your love for her. These little things will help your partner feel better and secure in your relationship.

With inputs from IANS