Being mindful and emotionally flexible in tough and challenging situations will not only help improve your life but also strengthen and enrich your close relationships say researchers from the University of Rochester. They defined psychological flexibility as a set of skills that people use when they're presented with difficult or challenging thoughts feelings emotions or experiences. Rigid and inflexible responses to difficult or challenging experiences is considered as dysfunctional that can contribute to and exacerbate a person's psychopathology. The University of Rochester researchers analysed 174 separate studies to clarify how mindful flexibility and inattentive mindless and rigid inflexibility were linked