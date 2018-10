Soft growths that appear on the genitals can be termed as genital warts. Do you know that they’re a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV)? Yes, you have heard it right! Genital warts are painful, discomforting, and can cause itching. They can be fatal for women because some types of HPV can also invite cancer of the cervix and vulva.

In females, those embarrassing genital warts may appear inside the vagina or anus or outside the vagina or anus. While in males, they can occur on groin, thighs, penis and inside or around the anus. They can robe your peace. So, consult your expert immediately if you spot those genital warts and he will prescribe you an appropriate treatment. Along with that, you can also opt for these magnificent home remedies and tackle those genital warts.