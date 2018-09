Syphilis spreads through direct contact with syphilitic chancres. It can’t be transmitted by sharing a toilet with another person, wearing another person’s clothing or using personal eating utensils. In the primary stage, you will notice painless sores and swelling of lymph nodes. In the secondary stage, you will suffer from fever and skin rash and in the tertiary stage, you may suffer from heart problems, memory loss and so on. Your doctor may give you antibiotics. Along with that, you can also opt for these home remedies.

You can go for tamarind: According to a stud, tamarind is loaded with anthelmintic, antioxidant, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to deal with syphilis.

You can go for ginger: If you are suffering from syphilis you will experience nausea and vomiting. You can opt for ginger which is an effective treatment for nausea which causes due to syphilis. It is also antibiotic in nature and can help you to fight infections. It is also beneficial for your gut and can help you to restore your gut balance.

You can go for Vitamin B12: When fighting an infection like syphilis, it is essential to eat a balanced diet and to get rid of vitamin or mineral deficiencies. Eat vitamin B12 rich foods like salmon and tuna chicken and yoghurt.

You can go for epsom salts bath: It can help to relieve both joint and muscle pain associated with syphilis. Repeat daily to reduce inflammation of your skin.

You should exercise: Staying active while dealing with syphilis can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, help to stretch sore muscles, and it can also energize you. You can try walking, yoga and Pilates.

Staying active while dealing with syphilis can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, help to stretch sore muscles, and it can also energize you. You can try walking, yoga and Pilates. You can go for a massage: It can help you to reduce your pain, improve your blood circulation, relax you and strengthen your immune system. Furthermore, it can be beneficial for your joints too.