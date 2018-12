Are you climaxing sooner than you and your partner would want you to? Beware! You may be suffering from premature ejaculation. Hence, sex may not be satisfying for your partner as well as you. Though it is not dangerous physically, couples tend to feel dissatisfied and embarrassed. Furthermore, it can also lead to low self-esteem in men. If you are feeling anxious, depressed, suffering from an injury or have hormonal imbalance then You may experience this sexual dysfunction. According to studies, 1 out of 3 men may experience this condition at some point in their life. Hence, you should visit your urologist and get appropriate treatment. Avoid feeling shy or embarrassed and reach out for professional help as soon as possible owing to which you can improve your condition. Furthermore, you can also incorporate few foods in your daily diet which can help curb premature ejaculation.

You can opt for garlic

Garlic is loaded with aphrodisiac properties and it can help you in elongating the duration of your intercourse without ejaculating prematurely. Owing to the cloves of this anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory plant, you will be able to improve your blood circulation. So, what you can do is just chew on garlic cloves but don’t go overboard.

Have asparagus in your diet

Asparagus is jam-packed with high amounts of Vitamin A, which is vital for regulating testosterone. Asparagus is also abundant in Vitamin C, which can reportedly increase your sperm count and enhance your blood pressure. Thus, you can boil the roots of the plant in milk and drink it. Doing so can help you control your penile muscles in a better way.

Load up on carrots

Carrots are loaded with antioxidants and beta-carotene, which may improve your blood flow to the genitals during intercourse. Thus, you will be able to curb premature ejaculation if you eat boiled carrots with honey and egg. Don’t forget to try this remedy!

You can opt for oatmeal

You will be able to boost your testosterone levels in the bloodstream, if you add oatmeal to your diet. Oatmeal is effective in relaxing your penis muscles and keeping you stronger and energized.

You can opt for watermelon

Watermelons carry a phytonutrient called as citrulline, which may help increase your libido. You can eat watermelon slices or add it to your fruit salad and you will surely see positive results.

You can combine ginger and honey

Ginger and honey are considered as aphrodisiacs, and when they are combined, they may increase libido and improve your performance. You can just grate the ginger and add some homey to it. Then, have this mixture and you will be able to see the difference soon.

Go for green onions

Green onion seeds are aphrodisiac in nature and can aid in decreasing premature ejaculation. The seeds can increase your stamina and strength, allowing you to prolong your sexual capacity. So, mix some crushed green onion seeds with water and drink that magical solution.