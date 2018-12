Some couples refrain from going out due to cold. Some couples may feel lazy to dress up during winter. But, do you know that winter can be a great season to romance? Yes, you have heard us here! So, try these amazing strategies and get going now!

You should take it slowly

You should absolutely in no hurry to rush. Take things slowly and gradually. You should enjoy your lover’s company and relax during the winter. You can go for a long walk, you can become lazy in the merry season and just be indoors. Plan to cook together, watch your favourite movie, can enact your favourite movie scene and try other activities like yoga, gardening and so on. You should try and enjoy each other’s company. You should spend that quality time with each other.

You should pay attention to your skin

Sort out your skin care regimen. You can speak to your dermatologist about the products which can be helpful for your skin. Combat dry skin and dazzle like a diva! Your partner will surely love you that way. You should see to it that you swear by a good skin care routine. Drink enough water and stay hydrated. Guys, in case you suffer from chapped lips during winter then consider applying a lip balm and you will be able to get rid of your problem.

You can try and hang out indoors

This can be done and can be beneficial for you as it can help you to strengthen your relationship and keep that intimacy intact. You can get romantic and plan a romantic dance indoors.

You should dress up to the mark

You may feel lazy during winter but see to it that you are dressed properly. Avoid wearing ill-fitted clothes. Since it can be a turn-off. So, dress to impress.

You should opt for brunch dates

If you are planning to out for a date during winter then just plan a brunch date. This way, you will be able to soak up in sun. So, hang out with your partner and rekindle your romance.

You should explore

You can opt for outdoor activities if you love being outdoors. You can try your hand at rock climbing, trekking and so on. You will be able to de-stress, relax and enjoy!