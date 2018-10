Relationships are not easy to handle. However, the most difficult part of a relationship is probably gracefully winding it up when you are no longer interested. However, saying goodbye is absolutely nerve-wracking. Not just the emotional fiasco that you have to go through but also the situation of facing the other person to put forward your idea of rejecting him or her may not be very soothing. But there are some ways of gracefully cutting it down rather than getting into unnecessary drama or being rude or changing your phone number. Be wise and follow these tips for peaceful ending of a relationship.

Be prepared to face it: You will have to be mentally really strong to face the situation of ending it. You should understand that whichever you try to not hurt the other person, he or she will certainly feel bad being rejected. Just prep up your mind and be ready to hear things which may not be very appeasing for you. But any way you are not interested and why care to argue back when you know you won’t possibly see him or her again. Just listen to whatever the other person has to say and step back.

Be honest: If you have to part ways tactfully, truth is a vital requirement. Be honest, even if it is going to be hurtful. There’s no point in sugar coating what you have to say as that will only drag the process and end up in frustrating both the parties. It, in fact, can lead to altercations that could be easily avoided. Be gentle but be direct when you have to part ways, suggest experts.

No false hope, please: This is the last thing you should do while rejecting someone. Never give false hope, howsoever difficult the situation might be. False hope can never heal a person. Instead he or she may think that you are playing with his or her emotion.

This has to be face to face: It is easier to end a relationship digitally without having to face each other. However, text-rejection is the worst thing you could do. Always remember to end it up with due respect to the other person. You are rejecting him or her does not mean you have a right to look down on him or her. So, meet the person face to face and convey what you have to say. Also, when you face a person, he or she will be able to see your facial expressions and body language and will understand how serious you are. Having a face to face winding up of relationship cuts down chances of further miscommunication and misunderstanding.