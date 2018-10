Are you in a long-term relationship but still wondering if you will land up in marriage with your partner? That’s nothing new as it sometimes becomes difficult to understand if your significant other wants to take your relationship one step further to marriage? Here are some signs that will help you get a clue if your partner is entertaining the idea of marriage.

He is making future plans: Men usually don’t talk about things that they really do not want to bring up before you. In case your partner brings up future plans, it is a sign that he would like you to know about his future and would like to know your opinion on them. It is a clear sign that he is expecting you to be a part of his future as well.

You are invited to his family gathering: If you have become the mandatory guest in all of his family functions, special events and gatherings, understand that he has created that special space for you in his family and he sees you playing a vital role in life. This is an obvious indication that he wants to marry you.

He is punctual: This is very important as a man is always on time when he is into you. When he is in a serious relationship, he will never keep his woman hanging and will make sure you don’t have to wait for him.

There’s more touch in your relationship: It will feel like your first few dates and he will be way more touchy feely, touching you while you are cooking or massaging your neck while you are at finishing your assignments. There will be more cuddle and he will love to be around you.

He misses you: He will make sure that nothing gets in the way when he has made some time to see you. He will stick to the promise or plan he has made with you at any cost and that’s a great sign.