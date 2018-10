A happy relationship needs a lot of effort and is definitely not that easy. however, wise couples know the tricks of taking all ups and downs in high spirit and go strong in their relationship. As we all know if there is a will, there is a way. Here we are with a handful of tips that will help you weather all storm and sink in a smooth and happy relationship.

Communicate openly: When you are in a relationship and planning to go long-term, make sure you do not keep any closed doors between you and your significant other. You must and should communicate openly. In fact, researchers suggest that communication is more important than even commitment in a relationship. Remember, healthy couples do not avoid conflicts and they exactly know how to sort them out via clear communication.

Do remember the small things: Do not forget to stop showing those little signs of respect, love and care towards your partner even if you are living with him or her for like 20 years or more. The golden manners that we are taught since our childhood can actually do wonders in keeping your relationship happy and comfortable.

Exercise together: It is less boring, more exciting and sexier if you can exercise your partner. It spreads love and affection and often leads to romantic and sexual arousal, say experts. You will be more in love and health.

Have sex every day: Having it every day chucks off the anxiety that some couples feel to perform. It can not only lower your stress but can bring you closer and essentially help in building that bond and attachment that you need to thrive peacefully with each other and in each other’s arms.