Men, do you find it difficult to focus on your work and carry out your day-to-day activities easily? Is you itchy penis giving you a tough time? Are you worried about that continuous itching? Is it frustrating? Then, you must relax now! Here, we tell you how you can say goodbye to your itchy penis.

You may experience penile itching due to a fungal or bacterial infection. Tackling an itchy penis can be difficult because the dark warm environment of your genital area and groin causes germs to multiply and increase that itching. Hence, itching can quickly spread to the scrotum, inner thigh, and groin. Thus, you will find it tricky to address. The itchy patch of skin on your penis may be a symptom of a sexually transmitted disease or pubic lice. Furthermore, constant scratching can lead to a bacterial skin infection which may be difficult to deal with.

You may exhibit symptoms like swelling, painful sex, painful urination, genital discharge, peeling of your skin, dry skin, painful urination, redness and burning sensation, and so on. So, if you not such symptoms then you should hurry up. Consult your doctor, who will advise you about the right treatment. Also, you should go for these helpful tips which can be beneficial for you. Try and follow them now and you can thank us later!

You can opt for salt water bath

Men, to help you to manage your problem of an itchy penis, you can indulge in the salt water bath. This will help you to manage your pain and inflammation and can soothe your itchy and irritating skin. So, just add some salt to your water and soak in it. Avoid putting additives and using chemical products down there, if you are experiencing penile itch. This can invite more problems and can increase your irritation.

You can opt for onion

The mighty onion is loaded with antifungal, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help you to fight fungus and kill bacteria. This will help you to get rid of itching. So, in order to save yourself from that persistent itching, you should take an onion, grind it and apply it on the affected area. Don’t go overboard. If you experience any pain or burning sensations, then don’t apply it further.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

The magnificent apple cider vinegar has antifungal and antibacterial properties, which can help you to deal with itching. So, take some apple cider vinegar and add it to your warm bath water. You can wash your penis with it and you will surely get that much-needed relief.