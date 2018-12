Any relationship works on trust, support, respect and love. There are many things a couple can do to strengthen the bond. The key to a happy relationship is loving more and fighting less. You will have to understand your partner, enhance your communication and keep that intimacy intact. Thus, these fool-proof hacks will help you to maintain a healthy relationship.

You should complement your partner

You should appreciate your partner, instead of ignoring him/ her. You should praise him/her on achieving success. If your partner is looking good, try and compliment him/her. Your partner will surely feel good and love it. Your approach to your partner should be positive. You should aim to lead an optimistic life. You should avoid being negative towards your partner. This will help your partner and you to bond better.

You should communicate properly and regularly

You should greet other and make each other happy by doing so. You should send good morning and goodnight messages to each other. In case, there is a miss understanding between your partner and you then you should clear it in a subtle way by merely communicating effectively. Arguing or fighting can spoil your relationship. This is not advisable. Furthermore, you should also ask your partner about his work and health, once he/she returns from the work. This will make your partner feel wanted. You should also be grateful to your partner and acknowledge it from time to time.

You should help your partner

May it be any work, you both can divide your responsibilities right? If at all, any of you is handling all the responsibilities alone then there would be a lot of burden on your partner. You should help your partner in his/her daily chores. You should show your partner that you are interested in sharing the work and the responsibilities and your partner will be joyous.

You should fight and reunite

No relation can be perfect. So, even if you both fight, you should make up for it. You should not go overboard and abuse each other. You should see to it that you ask neutral questions. Try to solve the problems instead of on dwelling on them and making them appear big. You should spend some quality time with each other. Don’t forget to take out some time from your busy schedule and sit and chat with your partner. You should try and enjoy that time. You can create a long-lasting bond by doing so.