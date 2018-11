You all may be knowing that sex is the major component of most intimate relationships. According to a study, the lack of sex can wreak your health. It can make you feel anxious, depressed, increase your risk of prostate cancer and so on. So, if you are feeling disconnected or lonely then you should take some genuine efforts to build a stronger bond with your partner by getting your relationship back on track. Because your happy relationship will require intimacy to survive. You have heard us right here! So, don’t fear and communicate with your partner, speak to him or her about your feelings. Here are few sex positions to help you to get intimate and enhance your special bond with your partner.

Spooning

This position can help you to get intimate and enjoy each other’s company in a better way. Getting that much-needed action between the sheets while embracing will help you to stimulate your oxytocin levels which can also be known as the cuddle hormone. Furthermore, you will also be able to increase your PEA that is known as a neurotransmitter and it can help you to perk up your mood and is linked to the bonding.

Shower sex

This can be relaxing, fun and can help you to take your intimacy to the next level. You will be able to spend some quality time with your partner and can also feel connected. You can stand face-to-face with your partner and can whisper some romantic things or give a massage to each other. This will surely help you to get to know each other. This will help you to be happy as well!

Seated lotus

This sex position will do the trick. You will be able to enhance that much-needed intimacy with your partner. You should surely go for these positions. You will be face-to-face in this position. Then, one partner will have to sit with legs loosely crossed and the other partner will be on top with legs wrapped around the back of the partner. This will help you to build that closeness, you can laugh together, whisper in each other’s ears, massage each other and get into action.

You should also make sure that you take out some time from your hectic schedule and spend some exciting and quality time with your partner. You should see to it that you both are having meaningful conversations as well.