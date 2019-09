If the idea of getting intimate doesn’t excite you anymore, you need to give it a thought for sure. However, don’t hit the panic button yet thinking that your libido has gone for a toss forever. If the problem persists, you need to visit a doctor. However, issues concerning libido or sex drive can sometimes be managed by food as well. Turns out that berries can be of help if you facial bedroom issues. Yes, strawberries, raspberries etc. can potentially increase your sex drive. Being rich in zinc, eating them can increase the production of testosterone in men. This hormone is essential for sperm production and libido.

Additionally, berries are jam-packed with anti-oxidants that are known to increase blood flow to the sex organs. These benefits of berries make them the perfect choice for giving a fillip to your sex life. Apart from them, there are various other superfoods that can heighten your arousal, excitement and help you resume your sex life.

Bananas

Due to their shape, bananas are always associated with sex. However, it is not the only thing that helps in evoking libido. They are rich in a chemical called bufotenine. This is what helps in increasing your confidence and sex drive. It actually increases blood flow to the genitals. You will also feel positive and happy after eating bananas. This is because of an amino acid present in it. It is called tryptophan. Also jam-packed with potassium, bananas can improve the secretion of sex hormones.

Apple

Due to its libido boosting properties, apple is also known as the fruit of temptation. It contains an antioxidant known as quercetin, which plays a significant role in promoting blood flow to the genitals. This is also known to help in the treatment of erectile dysfunction, reducing pain during sexual intercourse, and improving desire to get intimate more frequently. Now, you know what to have, in case you are feeling low and not in a mood to have sex.

Avocados

They contain folic acid and vitamin B6. Both of these nutrients are necessary for a healthy libido. Folic acid makes you energetic to act and vitamin B6 helps in stabilizing the sex hormones. Also, avocados are found to be help men with erectile dysfunction. Women can have this fruit to increase the blood flow in their genitals for more pleasure.

Watermelon

It contains an amino acid known as L-citrulline, which helps in improving blood flow to the genitals and increase sex drive. According to a study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, eating watermelon may treat erectile dysfunction in men. This summer fruit can also increase arousal.

Figs

Being rich in amino acid, figs can improve erection in men. It is considered as an aphrodisiac due to its sexual appearance and flavor. Its fragrance is quite sensual. Eating them on a daily basis can increase production of sex hormones and blood circulation in both men and women. Then, what are you waiting for? Eat figs and get ready for a steamy night with your partner.