Sex as a subject stirs up interest whenever it is mentioned. It has been talked about and studied for years now. But one research into the subject reveals some surprising findings. This recent research was undertaken to understand the impact of sex on work. The study found that quality of sex has a direct effect on job satisfaction.The findings of this Oregon State University research says that a healthy sex life at home translates to better satisfaction and performance at office, emphasizing the importance of a strong work-life balance.

WORK AND SEX: WHAT’S THE CONNECTION?

As part of the study, 159 married employees were asked to complete two brief surveys every day. Employees who had an active sex life reported being in a better and more positive mood the next day. This enabled them to put in more effort, perform better and be happy the entire day. The effects lasted for 24 hours and was the same for both men and women. This is despite sleep quality and marital satisfaction. Thus, researchers concluded that sex should be a priority for people as it has social, emotional and physiological benefits. The study was published in the Journal of Management.

Great sex triggers the release of dopamine, which controls the reward centres in the brain, and oxytocin, which is responsible for social bonding and attachment. This makes it a natural mood elevator that rejuvenates a person and inspires him to perform better at work.It kind of gives him a high that spurs him to do more.

REKINDLE THE SPARK

The sad thing is that modern lifestyle does not leave much room for sex. People work for long hours and are exhausted by the time they reach home. Sex is often the last thing on their minds. But why worry when you have the weekends to catch up on? And after a few weekends of wild sexcapades, you will surely be tempted to indulge yourself during the weekdays too.

People who have been married for a long time might find the spark missing from their lives. But this does not mean that they can’t make things more interesting. They can spice things up by communicating with each other, going on mini-dates and scheduling sex into their daily routine. They can surprise their partners with fleeting touches and smiles that insinuate.

The bottom line here is that sex is a very important and integral part of our lives and a healthy sex life automatically leads to improvement in other areas of our lives as well. This is not just about performing well at the workplace but about being a better, happier and more content person.

GEAR UP FOR GREAT SEX THIS WEEKEND

After a week of hectic office duties, the weekend is finally here and it is the perfect time to plan your sexual escapade. Set the mood by putting on a romantic movie on TV or play your favourite love songs. Engage in sensual conversations and talk to each other about your fantasies. This is sure to act as a big turn on well before morning. You can also surprise your partner with morning sex. Get naughty while waking up to the sun. Also, indulging in some dirty talk will really heat things up. You can also experiment a bit and be adventurous as this is the weekend. Below, we reveal a few tips that can spice up things in the bedroom life. The best part is, this will help you make giant strides in your career as well!

Be honest about your sexual preferences

Many couples find it difficult to talk about sex. Be honest with your partner about your sexual preferences. Talk frankly about what turns you on and what doesn’t. Avoid criticising as it can act as a dampener.

Create the right atmosphere

Initiate intimacy. Be caring and tender and invent excuses to touch and kiss often.Talk. Create a seductive ambience. You can try soft music, low lights and Champaign. This will enhance your emotional and physical bonding which is so important for great sex.

Be adventurous

Try out different positions and add variety to your sex life. This will not only add spice to your life but also ensure better satisfaction. Other than diverse positions, you can also try out different places where you can get naughty and frisky. But always play safe and pick a place where you will not be disturbed.

Keep it spiced up throughout the week

Write down dirty notes for your partner and place it in unexpected places. These notes can be slipped inside a laptop bag or wallet or even a lunch box. Be creative and believe me. He will be desperate to jump into bed with you and get downright dirty.

Focus on pleasure, not performance

If you are worried about your performance in bed, you will never be able to give in completely and enjoy sex with unbridled passion. Just focus on pleasure and you will be surprised with totally mind-blowing sex.

Tease your way to great sex

Stimulating your partner before the main act by teasing can result in great sex. Tease with your words and hands, build up tension, and keep talking about the pleasure to come. Stimulate erogenous zones and revel in the pleasure that follows.