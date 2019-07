Just a splash of water is enough to rejuvenate a person. And, when the element of romance is thrown in, it can unleash the hidden romantic in you or the part that wants to indulge in wild fantasies. Be it dancing with your partner in the rain or kissing in the pool, we have all had a desire to spice up our love life with water. But topics like sex in the water are commonly ignored either due to the stigma attached to the act or the unwillingness to acknowledge it.

We have seen many songs and movies that have romanticised physical intimacy in water. Even the classic Romeo and Juliet movie had an intimate scene shot in water. But if you are planning to get hot and wild with your partner in water, you must keep certain things in mind. This will ensure not only an extremely satisfying sexual outcome for you but also save you some embarrassment and keep you out of harm’s way. We share some guidelines that you must follow if you are planning to try out sex in water.

Pick the right spot

It is extremely important to keep your sexual act a private affair because sexual intercourse in public places is illegal. No matter what place you choose, be discreet. It could be a private affair like sex in the shower or in your bathroom. Or you may want to get naughty with your partner on a public beach where the waves crash over you. You may also choose a river or a lake. But make it a point to scan the place for any possible onlookers.

Decide on contraception

Pregnancy is a distinct possibility if you have sex in water without using any contraception. Even if there is water entering your vagina, it does not mean that the semen will get washed away. You may still get pregnant. However, sperms cannot thrive in water as they can only survive in human body temperature. But if ejaculation takes place inside the vagina, you may get pregnant.

Try and avoid condoms

Contraception is a must if you want to avoid pregnancy. But condoms can be a little tricky to use in the water. While the water itself does not seem to have any effect on condoms, the chemicals present in pools can weaken your latex condom. Even sunscreens or lotions suspended in the water can have a similar effect. This can lead to leaking or breaking of the condom. Water can also seep inside the condom and it can slip off.

Condoms are generally not affected by outside temperature, but if your desired location is a bathtub or a hot tub, it may be better if you choose some other method of contraception. This is because the water here can be very hot and it can damage the condom.

Female condoms are a safer option when it comes to sex in water as they are made from polyurethane and this reduces the possibility of breakage due to chemicals present in the water. It is also better because they are inserted into the female body and has lesser exposure to the water around.

Use the right lubricant

Using a lube is necessary if you are planning to have sex in water. Water dissolves the lubricant coated on condoms. These lubricants are water-based. Hence, it is important to use a silicon-based lube instead of water-based ones. Oil-based lubes are also not a good option as they can react with the latex condom and cause it to break. Lubricants are necessary because they can ease the friction and reduce the chances of condom breakage.

Water itself may be the enemy

Though water as such does not threaten your health, the pollutants in it can. This is especially true if you are planning a rendezvous in open waters like oceans or lakes. Even if it is a swimming pool, you never know if the water is clean or not. The presence of bacteria like E. coli and salmonella can be very harmful if it gets inside the body.

Women need to be even more careful as their anatomical structure makes them more susceptible to possible infections. These infections include not only urinary tract infections but also yeast infections. The chlorine present in a pool can also mess with the pH balance of your vagina and cause infections.

Guard against vaginal tear

Water is not a good lubricant. In fact, the water around you can wash away your natural lubrication. This loss of lubricant can cause excessive friction, which can lead to micro-tears in your vagina. These tears can cause irritation and stinging if it comes in contact with any chemicals in the water. Use a lubricant and save yourself from the pain of a vaginal tear.

Guard against STI transmission

Much like pregnancy, STI transmission is also possible in water if your partner is infected. Even the chlorine in swimming pool water is not effective in preventing sexually transmitted infections. But it doesn’t mean that just because an infected person has had sex in the pool, you can get infected too. The only way to get infected is by having sex with a partner who is also infected, akin to sex outside water.

Don’t ignore post-sex hygiene

First of all, you must wash yourself properly after your sex in water episode. Clean up and dry off. Passing urine is important as it will remove any impurities that might have entered your body. Also remember to rehydrate yourself. Spending so much time in water can dehydrate you.