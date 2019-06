Your mind must have perked up every time you heard the word ‘sex’. This is quite normal. Sex is one of the most talked about topics in the world. Just the idea of getting cuddly with your partner can heighten your senses and stimulate your hormones. A rocking sex life is a must for overall well-being. Sex is a great stress reliever. It also boosts your immune system.

According to a study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University, a healthy sex life is associated with better living and job satisfaction. This should be enough to convince us of the importance of a healthy sex life. But, despite knowing the importance of sex in our lives, we, sometimes inadvertently, adopt certain habits that can ruin our sex lives. See if you are harming your sex life by adopting these habits.

Overeating

Overeating causes obesity and this affects the hormonal balance of the body. It brings down stamina, which is so important for sexual performance. It decreases libido by affecting the production of testosterone. Obesity also affects blood flow to the genitals causing erectile dysfunction. Obesity causes medical conditions like high cholesterol and diabetes, which are known to have an adverse impact on sexual performance.

Also, obese people often suffer from anxiety and low self-confidence and this results in poor sexual performance. Buried penis syndrome, a condition where the penis is buried beneath folds of skin, is another problem that obese men have to deal with. Women with a higher body mass index (BMI) are also more likely to suffer from sexual problems due to poor circulation in the genital area. According to a research published in British Medical Journal, obese women are less likely to use contraception and obese men have fewer sexual partners.

Having frequent late nights

Going to bed late at night can lead to sleep deprivation. According to a study conducted at the University of Chicago, sleeping can stimulate the production of testosterone hormone in the body. This hormone increases sexual desire. On the other hand, sleep deprivation increases the level of the stress hormone cortisol while suppressing the testosterone hormone. This has a negative effect on your sex drive. Cortisol also has a negative effect on sperm count and health. Most hormone secretion is controlled by the Circadian clock and an interrupted sleep cycle prevents your body from releasing reproductive hormones that affect fertility. Sleepless nights can also lead to erectile dysfunction, says a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Taking on stress unnecessarily

Stress can wreak havoc on a person’s body. It reduces your desire to have sex and puts the body on survival mode. It stimulates the most important functions for survival, like blood flow and increased heart rate. At the same time, stress suppresses essential functions like sex and is responsible for the release of hormones like cortisol or epinephrine. If your stress response isn’t reversed, it can contribute to a condition known as chronic stress. It causes depression and anxiety, which are known factors that get in the way of a healthy sex life. It impacts your physical health in many ways and one of the side effects is a low libido.

Conflicts within a relationship can be a stronger factor in low libido than other types of stress. Orgasm is difficult if a person is stressed about something and has a ‘busy mind’ or is distracted during sex. It is going to be harder to focus on your arousal, the pleasurable sensations or orgasm. Chronic stress leads to depression and anxiety, and both conditions can get in the way of a healthy sex life.

Indulging in binge drinking

Too much alcohol often causes poor erectile functioning. It actually interferes with the chemical messengers in the brain that signals your penis to become erect. For women, it can dehydrate their vagina making penetration uncomfortable and painful. Men or boys who drink a lot alcohol may suffer from erectile dysfunction. Alcohol also reduces the production of testosterone, which controls male fertility and sexual performance. It affects your ability to feel sexual stimulation by interfering with the signals between the brain and the genitals.

Men can find it hard to ejaculate or may ejaculate too quickly. Women may find it harder to orgasm or their orgasms may feel less intense after heavy drinking. Drinking heavily over a long period of time can not only lead to a lower sex drive in both men and women but also cause the testes and penis of a man to shrink. Lowered testosterone can affect sperm production, which can reduce fertility.

Depending on anti-depressants

Taking anti-depressants is not a big deal in today’s world. For some, it is almost a social statement. But please remember that one of the most common side effects of the use of anti-depressants is a low sex drive. This is true for both men and women. These drugs suppress your feelings by raising the serotonin levels and this can prevent you from responding to sexual stimulation. This can be disastrous for sexual satisfaction.

But the good news is that exercise can counter the side effects of anti-depressants on sexual performance. A study published in Depression and Anxiety says that exercise can significantly improve sexual performance in women. But, since prevention is always better than a cure, staying away from these drugs are a better option for a rocking sex life. Look for other ways to alleviate depression.