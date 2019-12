Today’s hectic lifestyle is not at all conducive to overall well-being of a person. It leaves you feeling tired and tense all the time. You are in a state of stress all the time. All this can affect your sleep quality. No wonder that so many people today complain of sleep disorders. A study at The North American Menopause Society says that sleep problems can interfere with a woman’s level of sexual satisfaction. The journal of The North American Menopause Society, Menopause, published this study. Another study at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says that sleep disorders can affect sex life and cause abnormal sexual behaviours like “sleepsex” or “sexsomnia”.

There are many things that you can do to improve your sexual health. Exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet and taking supplements like shilajit are a few of them. You can also try getting more quality sleep if you want a better sex life.

Let us take a look at how sleep affects your sex life.

Sleep Is Important For Better Sex

A good night’s sleep not only refreshes you for the day, but also gives you an edge between the sheets. A recent study by the University of Michigan Medical School found that each additional hour of sleep increased the likelihood of sexual activity by 14 per cent.

Researchers stated in a paper, which appeared in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, that problems in the bedroom point to not getting enough sleep. In a study of 171 women, those who obtained more sleep on a given night, experienced greater sexual desire the next day. Sleep was also important for genital arousal. For instance, women who slept longer on average experienced fewer problems with vaginal arousal than women who obtained less sleep.

They added that the influence of sleep on sexual desire and arousal has received little attention in the field, but these findings indicate that insufficient sleep can decrease sexual desire and arousal for women. While Kalmbach’s findings covered well-rested women over time and discovered that women who were tired ended up being more aroused the next day, eventually, it catches up to them and their desire drops.

Researchers say that the take-home message should be that it is important to allow ourselves to obtain the sleep that our mind and body needs to enjoy a better sex life.

Text sourced from zliving.com