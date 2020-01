Sex dilates blood vessels and increases flow of oxygen and nutrients to the cells of the body. But if you are already a heart patient, then approach sex with caution. @Shutterstock

Well, it goes without saying that sex is enjoyable. It adds spark to a relationship and brings two people closer. But it can also boost your physical and emotional health. Experts are of the opinion that frequent sex can bring down your blood pressure levels, increase endurance, reduce stress and make you a happier person. It also brings down divorce rates and removes unhappiness in a relationship.

Here, let us look at all the benefits of frequent sex.

It boosts mental health

Frequent sex makes you happy, but quality also matters. It can also work as a stress buster. In fact, many experts say that today people are prone to chronic stress because they don’t have enough quality sex. When you are stressed, your body releases cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones can lead to fatigue, hypertension and other health conditions. Sex can counter the effects of these hormones. Moreover, when you have sex, your body releases endorphin hormones. This is the “feel good” hormone that reduces irritability and depression. When you experience an orgasm, your body releases the prolactin hormone. This helps you have better sleep.

It makes you more fit

Sex involves physical activity. And any kind of physical activity is good for health. The American Heart Association says that one episode of sexual activity is equal to brisk walking or climbing two flights of stairs. This activity can also tone your abs by tightening and toning your abdominal and pelvic muscles.

It can boost heart health

Sex can lower blood pressure levels. As we all know, elevated blood pressure levels increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Sex dilates blood vessels and increases flow of oxygen and nutrients to the cells of the body. But if you are already a heart patient, then approach sex with caution. As too much sex can be harmful for your health. This risk goes up if you have a heart condition and are not a frequent participant in any sexual activity.

It is good for the brain

A study at the universities of Coventry and Oxford says that more frequent sexual activity improves brain function in older adults. According to a study in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological and Social Sciences, people who engaged in more regular sexual activity scored higher on tests that measured their verbal fluency and their ability to visually perceive objects and the spaces between them.