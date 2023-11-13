Visiting Family May Be Good For The Health Of Elderly, Study Finds

Those who socialised less were more likely to have died, particularly those who said they were never being visited by family and friends. (Photo: Freepik)

Being isolated socially can risk mental health issues in people and also shorten their lifespan. Per the study, different types of social interaction can positively impact a person's lifespan, such as visits from family and friends, not living alone, participating in a weekly group activity.

It is a known fact that spending time with loved ones is therapeutic. Imagine spending a stressful day at work and then returning home to the loving embrace of parents or spouse. It is quite a cathartic feeling, one that can take away all the tension and worries momentarily.

It was established during the pandemic-induced lockdowns that staying away from family and friends is potentially harmful for the emotional and mental well-being of people. Across the world, the lockdowns led to a lot of people dealing with mental health issues, having to isolate amid surging Covid-19 cases and dealing with anxiety and depression.

And, as if to reinforce the feeling that family means health, wellness and emotional strength, a study -- done by researchers at the University of Glasgow, UK, published in BMC Medicine recently -- found a link between being visited by friends and family, and living a long life.

For the research, data from 4,58,146 adults in the UK, aged between 37 years and 73 years -- with an average age of 56.5 years -- was analysed between 2006 and 2010. During the study, participants were asked questions like, how often they were able to confide in someone, if they felt lonely, how often they were visited by friends and family, how often they participated in a weekly group activity, whether they lived alone, etc.

Unfortunately, when the researchers followed up approximately 12.6 years later, they found that 33,135 of the participants had already died.

Those who socialised less were more likely to have died, particularly those who said they were never being visited by family and friends which, per the research, was associated with a 39 per cent increased risk of death.

In fact, even if certain participants did take part in weekly group activities, it did not seem to lessen the risk of death if friends and family also did not show up to visit them. According to the study, one visit from a family member per month was linked with a lower risk of death. Lead study author Hamish Foster, a clinical research fellow specialising in health and social inequalities at the University of Glasgow, was quoted as telling Insider that living alone and not doing weekly group activities, or not having regular family and friend visits, was linked to a 77 per cent higher risk of death.

"We also tried to take into account lots of other factors that could explain the findings, like how old people were, their gender, their socioeconomic status, whether they were a smoker and more. And even after removing those factors from the equation it still showed that these social connections were important for risk of death," Foster was quoted as saying.

Foster also told Insider the study cannot directly prove the lack of socialisation causes death; it does, however, suggest isolation and loneliness could cause poor health. More research is needed to reach more confident conclusions, he said.