Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated as the “day of love”, has finally arrived. Since, its Valentine’s day, love is in the air. It is the time when couples cherish their togetherness and love. You must know that to build a strong relationship, you will need to nurture your relationship. Both of you need to support each other. Furthermore, there should be strong communication between couples, along with transparency and trust. Here we list out 4 celebrity couples who have made us go awww…

1: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat never failed to impress us. The two tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy and are always seen taking time for each other and celebrating each other’s success. The couple who is madly in love keeps on posting their lovely pictures on social media and make us go crazy. Aren’t they cute together? They surely have each other’s back.

2: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer got married at Lake Como, on November 14 and 15, 2018. The happy-go-lucky couple is known for their sizzling chemistry on and off-screen. The lovebirds are totally in love with each other. While Ranveer, never fails to mention how his life has changed after marriage the couple also engages in some PDA which will make you fall in love with them all over again. We surely cannot keep calm! Keep rocking Deep-veer!

3: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

They say, “Love is above all,” and “Age is just a number,” well, true in case of Priyanka and Nick. There is an 11-year age difference between the couple. Even though Nick is 25 and Priyanka is 36, Nick is a fan of the age gap between him and Priyanka. Also, Priyanka feels that Nick is mature than his age. Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick met through common friends and things just clicked between the two. From making their first public appearance together on the red carpet of MET Gala 2017 to celebrating their marriage, the couple has travelled miles together and look adorable together! Surely, their marriage is going strong! (Image Source: Instagram: @ priyankachopra).

4: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek got hitched on 20 April 2007. For Aishwarya, who is one of the world’s most beautiful women, Abhishek’s proposal was surprising. Abhishek swept her off her feet with his dreamy proposal. The couple came close on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Guru’. Reportedly, the couple was in New York for the film’s promotions. And when Aishwarya was at the hotel’s balcony cherishing the city’s skyline, Abhishek went down on his knees and proposed to her. Isn’t that awesome? And since then they are together. They also have a daughter named Aaradhya. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek see to it that they spend quality time with her. We can safely say that Aish-Abhi are not only giving us relationship goals but parenting goals as well. (Image Source: Instagram/ @ bachchan).