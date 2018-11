Bleeding after sexual intercourse in women, who have an active sex life, is quite normal and can happen due to a number of reasons, which are mostly harmless. Although a little spotting after intercourse usually doesn’t raise an alarm, at times it can also signify an illness or a serious health condition that could call for immediate medical attention. Hence watch your symptoms closely and seek an appointment with your doctor if you feel it’s necessary. In case you have spotted blood down there after intercourse, the following could be the probable reasons:

You are having sex for the first time: For first timers, a little blood or bleeding after intercourse is supposed to be normal. This is because the first penetration puts pressure on the hymen that tears or breaks during the act. This is a natural phenomenon that can lead to bleeding after the act. Remember, not all women experience such type of bleeding from the vagina, which again isn’t something to worry about. If you are experiencing the bliss of sex for the first time, remember there are possibilities that you could bleed from the vagina repeatedly for a couple of times while you reach an orgasm. This kind of bleeding will stop on its own and trail off after a few minutes. The blood could appear red in colour and then turn dark as it dries off. However, keep in mind that in some women the first bleeding may continue to last for a day. This would be like a faint spotting, nothing similar or close to your regular periods.

You have subjected your vagina to some kind of trauma: Trauma to the vagina can result due to various causes. One of the reasons could be unhealthy hygiene practices that could lead to inflammation or infection on the walls of the vagina. Friction due to intercourse can lead to bleeding in this case, which can also be painful. At times, resuming sex after a vaginal birth or episiotomy can also result in bleeding. The other cause of vaginal trauma that could cause bleeding after sex might be a scratch on the vaginal walls during foreplay.

You are nearing your periods: If you are nearing your menstruation and have sex just prior to that, you might bleed a little at that time. This happens because the endometrium or the lining of the uterus starts to shed some of the dead cells due to the pressure of penetration. This type of bleeding could last for a couple of minutes or for a few hours before it stops. Full-fledged menstrual bleeding will happen once you reach your date and not right after the intercourse. Remember, this shedding of the lining happens only superficially due to the pressure and doesn’t pre-pone your cycle, hence it stops on its own without causing much trouble.

You could be pregnant: If you have missed on the early signs of pregnancy, spotting during sexual intercourse is likely. During pregnancy, as the fertilized egg implants itself on the lining of the uterus some amount of spotting is seen in most women. Sex at this time, presumably unknowingly, can lead to spotting or bleeding. (Remember, if you find out you are pregnant abstain from sexual activities during the first three months of your pregnancy).

You are likely to suffer from an STD: Now, this is a matter of great concern; bleeding through the vagina after sex, in case you have got infected with a sexually transmitted disease would be a regular thing and also painful. Keep in mind that infections due to pelvic inflammatory disease or PID, or a sexually transmitted disease such as Chlamydia can cause bleeding after intercourse along with pain.

You are nearing menopause: The various hormonal changes that happen inside the body just before a woman hits menopause are also responsible for post-coital bleeding. The hormonal changes lead to excessive dryness in the vaginal area, interfering with natural lubrication during intercourse. If you don’t take care to lubricate the area before sex, penetration can be painful. Ignoring the warning signs and continuing with the act can lead to bleeding and make the area sore after sex. It could also give rise to unbearable pain during and after the act.

You might have a malignancy in your cervix: This is a rare occurrence, but it is one that cannot be ignored. If there are polyps or malignancies in the cervix it could break and bleed during intercourse due to the pressure created during penetration. In case you bleed too often and experience lower abdominal pain and pelvic pain long after the act is over, it makes sense to speak to your gynecologist and get a pap smear done and get screened for cervical cancer. However, keep in mind that at times the penis can put pressure on the cervix that could lead to damage of blood vessels and cause bleeding repeatedly, especially if you have a weak cervix.

Image source: Getty Images

You may also like to read:

For more on women’s health, visit our women’s health section. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest updates! For daily free health tips, sign up for our newsletter. And for health-related queries, visit our Questions and Answers section.