According to a research at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, human papillomavirus (HPV) causes some throat cancers in both men and women. Researchers say that ‘oral HPV infection is the strongest risk factor for the disease, regardless of tobacco and alcohol use, and having multiple oral sex partners tops the list of sex practices that boost risk for the HPV-linked cancer’. The New England Journal of Medicine published this study. But the researchers are also quick to point out that oropharyngeal cancer is ‘relatively uncommon, and the overwhelming majority of people with an oral HPV infection probably will not get throat cancer’. But they advocate the consistent use of condoms to bring down the risk.

Researchers say that ‘HPV-linked oral cancers have been on the rise since at least 1973’. They fear that soon HPV-associated cancers may far outpace those caused by tobacco and alcohol use. Currently this type of cancer accounts for 60 per cent of oropharyngeal cancers and about a third of all oral cavity and pharynx cancers in the United States.

From this study, it is evident that oral sex can give you cancer. However, this is not the only disease that you may be at risk of. It can also give you sexually transmitted infections.

Health risks of oral sex

People usually think that oral sex is a safe option compared to traditional sex. But this is not true. It is a widely believed misconception. This kind of activity can put you at risk of sexually transmitted diseases. These diseases, if not treated in time, may also lead to cancer. Some of there diseases that you are likely to get from oral sex are human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), chlamydia, herpes and syphilis.

Precautions to take

You must take care to protect yourself from unnecessary health risks at all times. Condoms and dental dams are good options. Tongue condoms are also an option. This also fits over the lips which give you added protection. In addition to these precautionary methods, you must also go for a health check every two weeks if you indulge in unprotected oral sex. This will prevent any unpleasant health complications that you may suffer from.