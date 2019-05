Do you feel pain in your vagina while having sex? Well, you are not alone. This condition, known as dyspareunia, affects thousands all over the world. There are various estimates which tell us about the prevalence of this sexual trouble in various countries. In a study published in the journal BJOG, the researchers noted that out of 6,669 sexually active females in the United Kingdom, 7.5 per cent reported pain during intercourse. On the other hand, an American survey carried out by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists revealed that almost 3 out of 4 women have pain during sex. While the numbers for India are not available due to lack of empirical research, there are lots of women who suffer this pain in silence. According to experts in the field, the instances of reported cases might be low due to the taboo that surrounds sex in our country, but the actual numbers are not negligible.

Characterised by a shooting pain during intercourse, dyspareunia can be triggered by a number of physical or psychological factors. Vaginal dryness, inflammation, skin infection, or genital injury could be the main physical factors behind your pain during an intercourse. As for the psychological factors, depression, stress and anxiety can lead to vaginal dryness and therefore pain. Stress could tighten your pelvic floor muscles that often makes it difficult for you have a pleasurable time with your partner on the bed. If you are suffering from any of these conditions, you need to pay a visit to your gynaecologist or physician who can help you handle these challenges. He may recommend you a pelvic floor therapy (an exercise regimen that boosts and relaxes your lower pelvic muscles), certain medications like ospemifene and even counselling to manage the underlying psychological cause of your condition. Ospemifene is a prescription drug that alleviates pain by functioning like oestrogen (female sex hormone) in several parts of a woman’s body. This is ideal for the pain caused by vaginal changes after menopause. However, long-term consumption may increase your risk of endometrial cancer (cancer in the uterus).

Apart from these causes, there are a myriad of other reasons that can lead to painful sex, ruining your bedtime bliss. Sometimes, the causes behind low libido are very difficult to identify. So don’t ignore the slightest of pain. While your doctor is the best person to guide you through this difficult situation, there are a few sex poses that will make your life on bed a little easier. They will take the discomfort away and make sure that pain doesn’t play the spoilsport in your conjugal life.

Women on top

As the name suggests, here you are the one who is in charge of the action. In this pose, your male partner lies flat on his back and you sit on top of him. This gives you the liberty to dictate the pace and depth of penetration while giving you complete control over the duration of the session. When you are in command, you can adjust yourself immediately if you feel the slightest of pain. In this position, you can ask your partner to bend his knees and lean against them. This will offer additional support to your back as you enjoy a pleasurable time with your significant other.

Spooning

It is one of the laziest and boring sex poses that you can try. But spooning is one of the safest positions for intercourse when you are in pain. In this pose, you will lie on one side of your body and your partner will lie behind you, imitating how two spoons fit together easily. This pose restricts the penetration which will have an easing effect while you’re in the act. During spooning you can manage the penetration by either lifting or lowering your leg whenever you feel pain.

Missionary

If back pain is the main culprit behind your dwindling libido, then missionary position is what you should be trying out with your partner. It is one of the most oldest sex poses and it requires you to lie flat on your back and place a cushion under your spine. Let your partner do all the hard work while you enjoy a comfortable session of sex without worrying about your backache. Using a pillow under your hip could be a good way of enhancing the pleasure quotient. Simply the pillow under your hips and let your partner come on top of you, while you wrap your knees around him. This is a very good way of enjoying a painless yet steamy session on bed.

Doggy style

If you experience pain at the bottom of your vagina during sex, you can ask your partner to penetrate from the back side. In this pose, you need to sit with your knees and palms on the floor or on the bed and your partner needs to get into the act from behind. Penetrating from behind will result in a downward thrust that will eventually reduce the pressure on the area.

Standing

If you are unable to bear the pain while you engage in a sexual activity with your partner, it is important to avoid penetrative sex for some time. However, you can stick to a number of non-penetrative moves that can be performed in a standing position to keep your intimacy intact. Some of the non-penetrative moves include kissing or cuddling your partner. They help you feel comfortable and if the reason behind your pain is depression or anxiety, these moves will go a long way in making you feel happier and better about yourself. This, in turn, will prep you up for a good time with your partner in the future.