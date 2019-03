Although there is no food which can cure this condition or help you to get rid of it, nutrition plays a pivotal role in helping men overcome the challenges faced due to erectile dysfunction. You will require medical attention along with these fruits to treat your condition. Your eating habits can affect the blood circulation and it is important for you to eat right and bring some changes in your diet that can help you with your condition. Include fruits such as orange, watermelons, bananas, tomatoes and apples in your diet.