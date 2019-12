The ancient texts of Ayurveda claim that there is no ailment or disorder that cannot be cured by this Himalayan herbo-mineral medicine. © Shutterstock

Shilajt, an Ayurvedic medicine, can heal a range of ailments. It can also boost the sexual health of a person. This supplement is made from a sticky fossilised substance found in the rocks of the Himalayas. Decomposition of medicinal plants over the centuries form this substance. Though it was traditionally found in India and Tibet, it is now available in other countries too. Ayurveda says that shilajit is a powerful medicine that can boost a person’s sexual health. But it can also treat chronic fatigue, high-altitude sickness, Alzheimer’s disease, iron-deficiency anaemia and heart diseases. It also has properties that can boost cognition and make a person look young.

A clinical trial at Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, India, found that Shilajit supplements greatly increased production of testosterone hormone in participants.

The name shilajit means the ‘conqueror of mountains and destroyer of weaknesses’ in Sanskrit. A thick, rich, tar-like paste made up of organic plant material, which is thought to have been compressed between rocks for hundreds of years, shilajit is rich in nutrients, antioxidants, amino acids, phytochemicals and trace elements. It contains more than 84 minerals, including copper, silver, zinc, iron, and lead in their ionic forms.

The ancient texts of Ayurveda claim that there is no ailment or disorder that cannot be cured by this Himalayan herbo-mineral medicine. It has a long history of human use for healing and performance-enhancement in diabetes and the urinary, immune, digestive, cardiac, and nervous systems. Shilajit is also known to be highly effective for men and helps promote longevity, boost energy and improve sperm count. Here are five ways in which shilajit can prove beneficial for men.

Boosts Energy Levels

Shilajit acts at the cellular level and improves the functioning of the mitochondria (powerhouse of the cell), thus increasing energy levels. Shilajit reduced oxidative stress and increased mitochondrial output that could prove useful in treating men suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome.

Increases Sperm Count

Shilajit decreases oxidative stress and improved testosterone levels in males. A clinical study in 60 men suffering from oligospermia (low sperm count which can lead to infertility) found that when shilajit was given for a period of 90 days, their sperm count went up by 60 per cent and sperm motility by 12 per cent.

Improves Heart Health

Animal studies show that shilajit decreases cardiovascular damage and protects the heart because of its strong antioxidant properties.

Delays The Organ Aging Process

Antioxidants present in shilajit (especially fulvic acid) protects the body from cellular damage.[5,6] Cellular damage speeds up the aging process of the heart, lungs, liver and skin tissue.

Enhances Memory

Dibezno-alpha-pyrones, a special compound present in shilajit, prevents the breakdown of brain chemicals essential for memory.[7] Fulvic acid in shilajit can fight the aging brain cells and has been proved beneficial in the treatment of Alzheimer’s.[6]

How To Take It

Boil a glass of milk in a pan and add 200mg raw shilajit to it. Stir continuously till it dissolves completely, which would roughly take about 10 minutes. Have it when it’s cool and drink this twice daily. You can buy it online. Alternately, you can take a shilajit supplement of 300mg once daily. You can buy it online or from your neighbourhood pharmacy.

Text sourced from zliving.com