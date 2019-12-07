Trichomoniasis is a common sexually transmitted infection. A tiny parasite, a one-celled protozoan called trichomonas vaginalis, causes this disease. This is a debilitating and painful condition. It induces cell death and results in the rupture of the inner linings of the vagina. But men may show no symptoms if they catch it from their partner. Pregnant women face higher risk of premature delivery and low birth weight. A mother may also pass on the infection to her child if she gives birth via normal delivery. The best way to avoid this condition is to use protection during sex. Symptoms usually