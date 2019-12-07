Trichomoniasis is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases among women and is said to affect more than 8 million people worldwide, annually. © Shutterstock

Trichomoniasis is a common sexually transmitted infection. A tiny parasite, a one-celled protozoan called trichomonas vaginalis, causes this disease. This is a debilitating and painful condition. It induces cell death and results in the rupture of the inner linings of the vagina. But men may show no symptoms if they catch it from their partner. Pregnant women face higher risk of premature delivery and low birth weight. A mother may also pass on the infection to her child if she gives birth via normal delivery. The best way to avoid this condition is to use protection during sex. Symptoms usually manifest after about 28 days of exposure.

According to a study at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions say that this disease is more than twice as common in women aged 40 years and older than previously thought. Screening is especially important because in many cases there are no symptoms.

Causes and Symptoms of Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases among women and is said to affect more than 8 million people worldwide, annually. Caused by a single-celled protozoan, Trichomonas vaginalis, the condition injures the inner lining of a woman’s urogenital tract and may have an incubation period of 28-30 days. Some studies have demonstrated that the human genome contains genes that are similar to Trichomonas vaginalis, but there is no clinical evidence showing genetic causes for trichomoniasis.

Some of the most common symptoms associated with trichomoniasis are:

Foul-smelling vaginal discharge

Dark-yellow or grayish-white discharge during menstruation

Pain during urination or sexual intercourse

Irritation, itching and burning around the vagina

Pain and swelling in the bones

Frequent abdominal pain

Diagnosis of Trichomoniasis

Doctors usually test the vaginal discharge for any signs of infection. Other tests used for the detection of infection include:

Nucleic Acid Amplification Test: This may be the most effective in establishing an infection because it can determine genome sequences that are unique to the functioning of the organism.

Aptima Trichomonas Vaginalis Test: This test involves transcription-mediated amplification of the genome to establish the infection and requires only a small fraction of the organism to be detected for establishing an infection.

Treatment options

Trichomoniasis is a curable disease and drugs for treating trichomoniasis include metronidazole or tinidazole. These drugs are available as Flagyl and Tindamax respectively. Gels and creams are also available. You can use use these topically to relieve symptoms of the infection.

Avoid sexual activity to reduce the chance of a recurrence. A revision dose is also recommended for both the partners to ensure complete recovery from the infection.

Complications of Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis can cause various complications, especially in pregnant women, the most common being:

Premature delivery

Stunted growth and development of the infant

Transmission of the disease through the birth canal

Low weight of the baby at birth

Complications seen in men and women

Complications of trichomoniasis include increased risk of HIV infection, more susceptibility to cervical cancer and urogenital infections, mostly linked with prostate cancer and erectile dysfunction. Since trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted disease, chances are that both the partners may get the infection at the same time.

Prevention strategies

To reduce the risk of transmission, patients must abstain from sex until completely recovered. This not only reduces the chances of spreading the infection but also allows the body to recover from the infection. To reduce the chance of spreading an infection, use protection. Both the partners must be be open with each other about their health. This can help avoid spreading the infection and also ensure timely treatment.

Text sourced from zliving.com