Is your low sex drive impacting your relationship? Loss of libido, or reduced sex drive, is a common problem that affects many men and women at some point in their life. Relationship issues, stress or tiredness, may lead to a decrease in sex drive. Loss of libido can also be a sign of an underlying medical problem, such as reduced hormone levels.

Looking for ways to spice up your sex life? You can do a lot of things to boost your libido and enhance your sex life. You may have heard about libido-boosting foods or aphrodisiacs and exercises that claim to do wonders to your sex life.

But studies also linked some unusual things to your libido. Did you know that travelling could increase your sex drive? Here are other unusual things that can help boost your libido and enhance your sex life.

Travel more for better sex life

A study conducted in Britain revealed that travelling could help to lose weight, gain confidence, feel younger and even increase sex drive. Travelling can also help reduce the levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can lower your libido. Chronic stress may lead to depression and anxiety, which can get in the way of a healthy sex life.

Get an extra sleep of one hour

One study suggested that women should sleep for an extra one hour than usual to experience an enhanced sexual desire next day. Another study found that men with poor sleep patterns have significantly lower levels of testosterone, which results in a lack of sex drive.

Just let your feelings out

Researchers say just letting your feelings out without ambivalence may also help boost your sex life. “The more ambivalent you are, the less you are able to communicate your emotions satisfactorily, and the more you are likely to be uncomfortable with your partner,” said Nayla Awada, a doctoral candidate in psychology at the Universite de Montreal in Canada.

Get more sunshine

Dear couple, spend some time in the sun to heat things up in the bedroom. Several studies have linked vitamin D, often dubbed the sex vitamin, to changes in your sex drive. Vitamin D boosts the production of oestrogen, the female sex hormone that’s responsible for a woman’s libido. Vitamin D can also significantly boost testosterone levels in men.