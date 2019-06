Is it okay to masturbate? Does it affect your health? Is it normal? Is there a guide to masturbate correctly? These are only a few of the barrage of questions that pop up in almost everyone’s mind at least once. There are a lot of myths and misconceptions surrounding masturbation or solo sex. In India, it is still a taboo, like many other sexual health topics.

Well, let us clarify one thing upfront. Masturbation is an absolutely normal. Period. Nothing can be wrong in stimulating your own genitals for sexual climax. For those who are yet to make an entry into this zone, masturbation is the act of touching, massaging or stroking the penis or clitoris either with one’s own hands or with vibrators.

Masturbation gives you more than just sexual pleasure. It’s good for your health too, reveals a growing body of research. Yes, you read it right. Solo sex can relieve your stress, help you sleep better, provide relief from cramps, release sexual tension, and strengthen the muscle tone of your pelvic and anal area. The list can be made longer!

Though masturbation is a self-pleasing act that harms none, our society doesn’t approve of it. So, many doubts and queries about it remain unanswered. Unresolved. Lack of knowledge about solo sex also gives birth to countless myths. Here, we debunk some of them.

Myth: Masturbation can damage your genitals.



Fact: It is very unlikely that masturbation can damage your genitals unless you have used something harsh down there. The maximum that you can apprehend is a little scratch in tender genital skin in case of a very long session. Remember, your genitals are constructed in a way that they are quite resilient.

Myth: Excessive masturbation can lead to erectile dysfunction.



Fact: Also known as impotence, erectile dysfunction cannot result from masturbation. However, if you become way too habituated to your own touch or sensations, or artificial vibrations, it can become a little difficult for you to reach an orgasm with your partner. This can happen only if your masturbation sessions are excessively frequent and long.

Myth: Masturbating makes you infertile.



Fact: This is a false allegation against this self-pleasing act. Even science backs this opinion. Masturbating cannot make you infertile, says a study published in the Clinical and Experimental Obstetrics and Gynecology. However, after ejaculating for a couple of times in a 24-hour period, the semen becomes a little watery. Due to this, men at times worry that they may have run out of sperm. However, this is not the fact. Unlike women, who are born with a fixed number of egg-producing follicles in their ovaries, men can keep generating new sperm cells. So it is practically impossible for men to run out of sperm. In normal, healthy men, the testicles produce millions of sperm per day, about 1500 per second. The prostate gland also continues always making seminal fluid.

Myth: It is only men who masturbate.



Fact: Masturbation is a practice common to both men and women. Orgasm, or sexual climax is a biological necessity. In case of unavailability of partner, masturbation is the only choice left to both the genders. So, both resort to solo sex when they feel the urge in the absence of their significant other.

Myth: Masturbation causes mental health problems.



Fact: No, it does not. However, many people suffer from guilt for masturbating. This is because, in many societies including India, it is looked down upon. People who masturbate get the tag of ‘pervert’. In some cultures, or religion, it is a sin. These are the triggers behind that guilt. But guilt is not a mental health problem. It is an emotional challenge that you can overcome if you think logically.

In fact, masturbation has various health benefits, as already mentioned. However, it is true that obsession about masturbation can interfere with the functionalities of your daily life. Watch out for the signs of obsession and seek professional help if you spot them.

Myth: Masturbation can limit your ability to reach orgasm



There is no upper or lower limit of experiencing orgasm. We are not born with a predetermined capacity of orgasms. So, masturbation cannot cut your capability of reaching orgasm. However, the number of times you want this pleasurable experience on a particular day can be limited. However, this can vary from person to person depending on an individual’s threshold.

Myth: Vibrators come in the way of a woman’s orgasm.



Fact: Can driving rob your capacity to walk your way to home? No, right? Similarly, using vibrators for masturbation cannot take away a woman’s ability to reach orgasm. Whatever the source of stimulation be, a healthy woman will experience orgasm if she is stimulated right. Vibrators may help women reach there faster as they produce the most intense sensations. But this doesn’t mean that other forms of erotic stimulation cannot charge them up. A woman’s vulva, clitoris, nipples, and other body parts that have a lot of nerve endings respond to erotic stimulation no matter where it comes from (fingers, tongue, penis, or vibrators). Vibrators actually help women understand their response to stimulants without any shame, prejudice or hesitation. They can enjoy the full range of their own sexual responsiveness. So, for many, vibrators act a source of self- knowledge and sexual freedom.

Myth: Women can become addicted to vibrators.



Fact: Chances are very low that vibrators can become an addiction. In most cases, it is just a personal preference or compulsion due to the lack of partner. The touch, caressing, stimulation, and enjoyment a partner can provide is unmatched. So, a woman, under normal circumstances, is less likely to choose mechanized stimulation over human stimulation. However, some may become fond of vibrators and prefer it even during sex with their partners as an additional pleasure mechanism.

Myth: It’s wrong to masturbate if you are in a committed relationship.



Fact: There are many who associate masturbation with cheating. That’s why they consider it wrong. However, it is not, simply because you are indulging in an act of self-pleasure without involving anyone else.

Myth: Masturbating can make you lose your virginity.



Fact: Losing virginity basically refers to breakage of the vaginal cornea, also known as hymen. Stimulating your vulva and clitoris can never lead to the breakage of the hymen tissues. However, if you indulge in penetrative masturbation using your fingers or other objects, you may lose your virginity. Inserting tampons or being involved in high-impact sports can also contribute to the gradual diminishing of the vaginal corona.