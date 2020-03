If you wish to bring down your risk of dying from any sexually transmitted disease, you need to seriously think about getting some protection. @Shutterstock

Most sexually transmitted diseases are the result of unsafe sex. Many people believe that oral sex is safe even if they don’t use protection. But this can’t be further from the truth. It is very unsafe, and the risks are the same as in any other forms of sex. Abstinence is a way out of course. But this may not be an option for you. So, the alternative is to use protection if you want to avoid health complications that may sometimes be fatal. If you wish to bring down your risk of dying from any sexually transmitted disease, you need to seriously think about getting some protection.

Tongue condoms may offer some safety

Now, there are many options in the market. Other than the tradition condom, you can also go for the tongue condom. As the name suggests, this is a condom that you wear over your tongue. It also covers your lips and sometimes parts of your face. It can be worn by both men and women. If you are into oral sex, this is a must for you. This will significantly bring down your risk of catching a fatal disease. Though it does not offer 100 per cent protection, you are at least safer than not using any protection.

Types of tongue condom

If you go shopping for a tongue condom, you will find a few choices in the market. But you will definitely find a lot of alternatives to this type of condoms. For example, you can also get a latex or polyurethane condom, dental dams, which are actually latex squares or even a plastic wrap. All these will offer some amount of safety when it comes to oral sex.

But if you want o go for tongue condoms, you can choose anything from non-lubricated to flavored condoms. If you are allergic to latex, then polyurethane condoms are for you. zare a safe alternative for people who are allergic to latex. Just like with latex condoms, you’ll want to avoid those that contain spermicide. Oil-based lubricants are safe for use with polyurethane condoms. But be sure to check the expiry date before you buy a tongue condom.