Are you worried about your growing age number to have an impact on your sexual health? Well, experts say that you can resume sexual activity at any age if you are willing to give it some time. According to doctors, the vagina becomes smaller and the vaginal lining gets thinner and this happens when the oestrogen levels drop down. This may result in your vagina taking a long time to swell and lubricate during sexual arousal and sex can become painful. However, there are some easy ways by which sex can be more comfortable. Know them, follow them and have a pleasurable one.

Begin with foreplay: Foreplay is always good before sex, be it at a younger age or at a more matured age. It prepares your body for a rocking sexual performance and enhances natural lubrication.

Get properly lubricated: In case vaginal dryness is a problem for you, use an over-the-counter lubricant like Astroglide or K-Y lubricating jelly. In case sex remains still painful, go and get help from your doctor and ask him about vaginal oestrogen therapy which is available as vaginal cream, tablet or ring or other treatment options.

Try out different positions: Age doesn’t matter when it comes to sex and there’s no harm in being adventurous. Go and experiment with new positions and find out what feels best for you and your significant other.

Ask your doctor about a vaginal dilator: Abstinence for a prolonged period of time may result in your vagina taking a long time to stretch and accommodate a penis. A dilator is a smooth tube that can gently stretch your vaginal tissues. Your doctor can help you pick up the appropriate size.