Being rejected in love is one of the worst feeling ever. It can completely shatter you and can cause depression, anxiety and so on. The suffering which accompanies with the rejection in love is harder than in most other types. Being rejected or merely fear of being rejected can you more passionate about what we can’t have, and thus, you will tend to suffer more. You will be unable to speak, feel sick, cry, will become sad and anxious when you will realize that you are being rejected in love.

Furthermore, you will also exhibit physical symptoms like lack of concentration in work, weight fluctuation, insomnia and so on. This will make your life miserable for some days. But, instead of getting bogged down, you should try and gather yourself and get back on track. You should see to it that you are able to heal your wounds and enhance your well-being. Though you will find it difficult to do so in the beginning, you should keep trying.

You should focus on yourself

Yes, we know that it would be difficult for you to do so. But, should not blame and criticize yourself by holding yourself responsible to it. You can retrospect and move on. Try to be gentle towards yourself. Have faith in yourself, try to boost your self-confidence and be your own friend by learning to take things in your stride.

You should let it go

Many people hold on to the rejection which can destroy their life. But, you should avoid doing so. You should remind yourself that it is going to be temporary and you will get over it. Holding on to it can worsen your problem. Learn from it and be positive.

You should learn new things

You can’t just give up on life if you face rejection. Take it as a part and parcel of your life and engage yourself in some good activities. You can opt for any activity which you like. This way, you will be able to distract yourself from those negative thoughts. You will meet new people, learn new things form them and hence, you will be able to heal those scares and move on positively.

You can engage yourself in physical activity

This will help you to de-stress and relax, Furthermore, you will be able to burn those calories, feel active and energetic. Thus, you will be able to become optimistic and stay fit and fine. You can also meditate to get your mind and body in sync. Hence, you will also be able to improve your productivity. But remember to face it and fight it. Never give up!