Masturbation is perfectly normal. It is a healthy sexual activity and there are almost no health hazards associated with it contrary to certain myths. It is basically an act where a person stimulates his or her genitals for sexual pleasure. But this may or may not cause an orgasm. It is a common activity among both men and women of all age groups. The reasons behind this activity may vary from person to person. It may be for pleasure, fun and also to let off tension.

In fact, a study conducted by researchers at University of Chicago Medical Center says that most people between the ages of 57 to 85 think of sexuality as an important part of life. They believed that sexual activity, which included masturbation, was closely tied to overall health. More than half of the participating men and a quarter of women, whether they had a sexual partner or not, acknowledged masturbating. The New England Journal of Medicine published this study.

Masturbation can help you de-stress. It improves sleep quality, boosts mood, relieves painful cramps and relaxes you. It is a safe activity for pregnant women. Hormone changes during pregnancy may make a woman more sexually aware. Masturbation can be a safe technique to release sexual tension. In fact, it may also help a woman get relief from lower back pain, a common complaint during pregnancy. It reduces blood pressure and increases self-esteem in both men and women. It can also help you get relief from pain and aches.

This activity can also stimulate the production of prolactin, a relaxation hormone, and serotonin, a happiness hormone. This can help both men and women sleep better.

MASTURBATION IN 50S CAN OFFER PROTECTION FROM PROSTATE DISEASE: EXPERTS

Another study led by researchers from the University of Nottingham says that men who are very sexually active in their twenties and thirties are more likely to develop prostate cancer, especially if they masturbate frequently. However, the researchers also say that frequent sexual activity, including masturbation, in a man’s forties appears to have little effect and even small levels of activity in a man’s fifties can offer protection from the disease. Most of the differences were attributed to masturbation rather than sexual intercourse.

A possible explanation for the protective effect that men in their fifties appear to receive from overall sexual activity, and particularly masturbation, is that the release of accumulated toxins during sexual activity reduces the risk of developing cancer in the prostate area, researchers concluded.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF MASTURBATION FOR WOMEN

Masturbation can offer many health benefits to women. And, the best thing is that you can safely indulge yourself without any worries of pregnancy or STDs. Let us take a look at a few health benefits here.

It can prevent cervical and urinary tract infections

Masturbation can reduce your risk of cervical and urinary tract infections. It does so through the process of opening of the cervix that occurs as part of the arousal process. This stretches the cervix and the cervical mucous. This stimulates fluid circulation. As a result, cervical fluids that contain harmful bacteria are flushed out. This is what prevents cervical and urinary tract infections.

It reduces your risk of diabetes

This activity is associated with a lower incidence of type-2 diabetes. This could be due to overall health boost that masturbation offers. It reduces the risk of sleep disorders through hormonal and tension release. All this together may be responsible for bringing down the risk of diabetes.

It increases pelvic floor strength

Pelvic floor is a group of muscles that support the bladder and uterus. Having a strong pelvic floor is important because it can help you avoid problems related to incontinence. This is common after pregnancy and it can make you leak urine when you sneeze, cough or even laugh.

It can prevent infertility

Since masturbation does not require the involvement of another person, it does away with the risk of sexually transmitted diseases that can cause infertility. This is true for both men and women.

It can relieve period cramps

If you have period cramps, then masturbation may offer relief from the pain. This activity makes the uterus contracts. This makes the blood to come out faster and this provides relief from cramps.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF MASTURBATION FOR MEN

This activity also brings many health benefits to men. Some of them are listed below.

It may help you fight against prostate cancer

This activity may reduce your risk of prostate cancer. Masturbation does so by allowing the prostate to flush out potential cancer-causing agents.

It improves immunity

Masturbation increases the levels of the hormone cortisol. This regulates the functioning of the immune system.

It reduces depression

It can help you fight depression. This activity stimulates the production of endorphins in the bloodstream. Endorphins are neurotransmitters that induce positive feelings. This can lead to a happier frame of mind.

MASTURBATION CAN HAVE SIDE-EFFECTS TOO

Excessive masturbation can affect your daily life. It can also have an adverse effect on your relationships and lead to feelings of guilt. Chronic masturbation may lead to addiction and this can affect your daily life. You may avoid your work, miss college or office, avoid social get togethers, and miss important events with friends and family. You must consult a doctor and take medical advice if this happens.

Masturbation can also reduce sensitivity in the genital area, and this may adversely affect sexual fulfilment. This problem is more common in men than women. Masturbation can lower productivity and hurt your relationship with your partner